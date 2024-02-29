Etihad Expands Reach to Antalya, Jaipur

DALLAS — United Arab Emirates-based Etihad Airways (EY) has announced plans to begin service to two more destinations. The airline will enhance the frequency of flights on select routes in conjunction with the expansion.

Beginning on June 15, 2024, EY will start their flights to Antalya (AYT) with three weekly flights on the Turkish coast. On June 16, 2024, Etihad will start four weekly flights to Jaipur (JAI), India.

The second section of the press release states that starting on June 15, 2024, Thiruvananthapuram (TRV) will receive ten additional flights per week, Amman (AMM) will receive 14, Cairo (CAI) will receive 24, Karachi (KHI) will receive 17, and Colombo (CMB) will receive 20 additional flights per week.

Etihad stated that the development is responsible for a 33% increase in weekly flights, from 635 in the summer of 2024 to 847 this year. In addition, EY currently offers 75 locations overall, ten more than in the previous summer.

Etihad Boeing 787 A6-BNC. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways

Comments from the Chief Revenue-Commercial Officer

“As we move forward, our enhanced summer schedule marks an important step in our growth strategy, offering our guests additional flexibility and choice,” said Arik De, Etihad Airways Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer.

“Our goal is to offer our guests unparalleled travel choices and opportunities to explore the distinctive charm of Abu Dhabi, both as a premier destination and as a gateway to the world.

The airline official also expressed that by increasing flight frequencies and expanding its network, EY is enhancing Abu Dhabi’s global connections and inviting more travelers to engage with the emirate’s vibrant culture and rich history. De also mentioned the outstanding experience that awaits travelers at Zayed International Airport (AUH) Terminal A, their new facility that sets new standards for travel comfort and exceptional service.

Featured image: Etihad Airways A6-BLV Boeing 787-9 (Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Livery) EGLL. Photo: Ervin Eslami/Airways