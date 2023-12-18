Etihad Airways, China Eastern Airlines Ink Strategic Agreement

DALLAS — Today, Etihad Airways (EY) and China Eastern Airlines (MU) expressed their intention to strengthen their partnership by signing a Strategic Cooperation Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Shanghai, China. This agreement aims to enhance their commercial and operational ties, providing travelers with more options, better services, and greater value, all while promoting sustainable aviation.
Expanding on their existing partnership, the airlines plan to collaborate in various areas, including an expanded codeshare, reciprocal loyalty programs, cargo transport, maintenance and repair, ground handling, catering, lounge access, staff training, and sustainability initiatives.
The MoU is expected to facilitate MU’s plans to introduce services to Abu Dhabi as they engage in discussions with Abu Dhabi Airports, the Department of Culture and Tourism of Abu Dhabi, and other important stakeholders in the UAE capital.
China Eastern’s Abu Dhabi Push
While MU has a tenfold number of flights when compared to EY’s, by combining their services, particularly with the newly opened Terminal A at Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH), there will be a strong foundation for air traffic between China and the UAE, as well as convenient connections between China, the Middle East, and Africa.
So far in December, EY has had 6,372 flights and 1,606,662 seats, while MU has had 69,129 flights and 11,569,811 seats, according to data from Cirium Diio.
Featured image: Etihad, China Eastern tails. Photo: EY