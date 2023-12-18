Etihad Airways, China Eastern Airlines Ink Strategic Agreement
Airlines Business / Finance

Etihad Airways, China Eastern Airlines Ink Strategic Agreement

EY and MU tails. Photo: EY

DALLAS — Today, Etihad Airways (EY) and China Eastern Airlines (MU) expressed their intention to strengthen their partnership by signing a Strategic Cooperation Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Shanghai, China. This agreement aims to enhance their commercial and operational ties, providing travelers with more options, better services, and greater value, all while promoting sustainable aviation.

Expanding on their existing partnership, the airlines plan to collaborate in various areas, including an expanded codeshare, reciprocal loyalty programs, cargo transport, maintenance and repair, ground handling, catering, lounge access, staff training, and sustainability initiatives.

The MoU is expected to facilitate MU’s plans to introduce services to Abu Dhabi as they engage in discussions with Abu Dhabi Airports, the Department of Culture and Tourism of Abu Dhabi, and other important stakeholders in the UAE capital.

EY and MU MoU signing. Photo: EY
EY and MU MoU signing in Shangai. Photo: EY

China Eastern’s Abu Dhabi Push

While MU has a tenfold number of flights when compared to EY’s, by combining their services, particularly with the newly opened Terminal A at Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH), there will be a strong foundation for air traffic between China and the UAE, as well as convenient connections between China, the Middle East, and Africa.

So far in December, EY has had 6,372 flights and 1,606,662 seats, while MU has had 69,129 flights and 11,569,811 seats, according to data from Cirium Diio.

Featured image: Etihad, China Eastern tails. Photo: EY

Tags:

Share This Post:

Digital Editor
Digital Editor at Airways, AVSEC interpreter, and visual artist. I am a grammar and sci-fi literature geek who loves editing text and film.

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

WestJet C-GUDH Boeing 787-9. Photo: Liam Funnell/Airways
Airlines, Routes

WestJet Launches Calgary-Seoul Flights

December 18, 2023
Airlines, Airports, Special

Industry Resilience: Navigating November 2023 Challenges

December 18, 2023
Airbus, Airlines, Deliveries

QantasLink Takes Delivery of Its First A220

December 17, 2023
Hawaiian Airlines CEO Peter Ingram February 6, 2018 Honolulu, HI Photo by Marco Garcia Credit: Hawaiian Airlines
Airlines, Highflyer, Interview

Interview: Hawaiian Airlines CEO Peter Ingram

December 16, 2023

You cannot copy content of this page

X