Etihad Airways Unveils New Boeing 787 Cabin

DALLAS — Abu Dhabi-based carrier Etihad Airways (EY) has unveiled the new Business Class and Economy Class cabins featured on its upcoming Boeing 787s starting August 2023.

The unveiling was made at the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai, where mockups of the seats are showcased along with new products related to the inflight experience of the whole Dreamliner cabin.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer at EY, said, “Etihad’s new 787 Dreamliner cabin interior showcases further enhancements to our award-winning and industry-renowned cabins. Our new Business class takes the guest experience to new heights with the second evolution of the Business Studio which was launched on the Airbus A350-1000 last year.”

Dreamliner Business Class. Photo: Etihad Airways

Business and Economy Cabins

This new Business Class cabin is an update on the current product offered by the airline on its Airbus A350 aircraft. Its main features include direct aisle access, privacy doors, a fully-flat 78-inch bed, and a 17.3-inch TV screen with 4K resolution.

The seat design and details were conceived with the collaboration of Collins, one of the most prestigious aircraft interior design companies.

Photo: Etihad

In Economy Class, the cabin will now feature lighter and therefore “more fuel efficient” seats, which will also provide an increased feeling of space thanks to its smart design and slimmer profile armrest.

Additionally, passengers will enjoy an extensive range of inflight entertainment on new 13.3-inch touchscreen monitors, also with 4K resolution.

Renders of the new cabin presented by Etihad on their upcoming Dreamliners, along with photographs of some of their new Business Class meal options. Photos: Etihad Airways

Upgraded In-flight Experience

The redesigned seats are not the only updates that the upcoming Boeing 787 cabin will offer to customers on long-haul flights. EY has worked with technology companies such as Safran and Viasat to bring passengers the most innovative solutions regarding in-flight entertainment and high-speed Wi-Fi.

In Business Class, however, the story is not over. The carrier has announced a new partnership with Armani/Casa to provide guests with an entirely new menu card and stylish soft furnishings for premium travelers.

Neves said, “We remain fully committed to providing industry-leading experiences for our guests and we’re proud to showcase this here at the Arabian Travel Market. This year is about growth for Etihad – as well as enhancing our guest experience and adding aircraft to our fleet, we’ve announced new routes for our network, including Kolkata last month, Lisbon, Malaga, and Mykonos this summer, and Copenhagen and Dusseldorf in the fourth quarter.”

Deliveries of the first Boeing 787 aircraft configured with this new interior are expected to happen from third-quarter 2023, and these planes will feature 32 Business Class seats and a total of 271 Economy Class seats. Only the first 5 Dreamliners delivered to Etihad between 2014 and 2015 fly with the luxurious First Class Suites.

Featured image: Etihad Airways