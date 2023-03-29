Etihad Inaugurates Abu Dhabi-Beijing Scheduled Flights

DALLAS — Middle East carrier Etihad Airways (EY) has successfully flown the first scheduled flight between Abu Dhabi and Beijing Daxing Airport (PXX). The UAE national carrier operated the flights on March 28, 2023.

The gulf carrier EY deployed Boeing 787 Dreamliner for the inaugural flight EY888 to PXX. The carrier previously operated flights to Beijing Capital International Airport (PEK).

This year also marks 15 years of EY flight services in China through its Abu Dhabi- Beijing route. The EY plays a significant role in strengthening the bilateral partnership between China and UAE.

Etihad Airways successfully completes its inaugural flight to Beijing Daxing International Airport | Photo: Etihad Airways

Executive Comments

On this special occasion, Arik De, Chief Revenue Officer of EY, stated, “With China’s reopening and the restart of the aviation and tourism industries, we are very glad to see the long overdue move of our scheduled services to Beijing Daxing International Airport, which will further strengthen our commitment to the country’s aviation market development and Chinese travelers.”

“The integrated transportation facilities at Beijing Daxing International Airport will give Etihad Airways access to a huge catchment area around Beijing West Rail Station. We will be working closely with local partners to transfer Etihad’s rich experience in Europe working with intermodal rail service operators to Daxing to allow greater choice at a competitive fare on a single connecting ticket through air-rail modality,” added Mr. Arik.

“Abu Dhabi Airports Company signed an MoU to build a sister-airport relationship with Beijing Daxing International Airport in 2019, which strengthened the capital-to-capital link. Etihad Airways is one of the first airlines in the Middle East to move to Beijing Daxing International Airport. We congratulate them on this successful inaugural flight from Abu Dhabi to Beijing Daxing International Airport,” said Mr. Wang Yaqi, General Manager of the Aviation Business at PKK.

The EY will operate the first outbound flight from PKX to AUH on March 30. This will allow travelers to visit Abu Dhabi and explore the UAE’s arts, culture, and world-class tourist attractions.

EY has also strengthened its European destinations, such as Düsseldorf, Copenhagen, and Lisbon. This helps its passengers with more suitable travel and vacation options.

Feature Image: Etihad Boeing 787-9. Ohoito: Yifei Yu /Airways