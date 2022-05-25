DALLAS – Ethiopian Airlines (ET) has placed an order for five Boeing 777 Freighters to add to its all-Boeing freighter fleet.

According to Boeing, the 777 is the world’s largest, longest-range, and most capable twin-engine freighter. The type uses 17% less fuel and emits 17% fewer emissions than previous airplanes. ET has a fleet of nine Boeing 777 Freighters, which use the model’s 4,970 nautical-mile (9,200 km) range and maximum structural payload of 107 tonnes (235,900 lb) to connect Africa with 66 designated cargo terminals across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas.

In early March 2022, Boeing and ET signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the carrier’s intention to buy five 777-8 Freighters. The airline also has a combined passenger fleet of around 80 Boeing planes, including 737s, 767s, 777s, and 787s, as well as three 737-800 converted freighters.

The announced order is still unidentified on Boeing’s orders and deliveries page.

Ethiopian Airlines ET-ASG Boeing 787-8 KIAH. Photo: Brad Tisdel/Airways

Comments from Boeing, Ethiopian Airlines

“Ethiopian Airlines’ all-Boeing freighter fleet provides them with unrivaled capability and flexibility as Africa’s largest cargo operator,” said Ihssane Mounir, Boeing’s senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing. “These additional 777 Freighters will enable Ethiopian to capitalize on near-term cargo demand while positioning the airline for further expansion in the future.”

“The addition of these five 777 Freighters into our cargo fleet will enable us to meet the growing demand in our cargo operation. While cementing our partnership with Boeing with new orders, the growth of our freighter fleet takes the capacity and efficiency of our shipping service to the next level,” said Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mr. Mesfin Tasew.

“We always strive to serve our customers with the latest technology aircraft the aviation industry has to offer.” Our cargo terminal is Africa’s largest and coupled with fuel-efficient freighters and well-trained cargo handling professionals, will enable our customers to get the best quality shipment service. Customers can rely on Ethiopian for wide-ranging cargo services across five continents.”

Featured image: Boeing and Ethiopian Airlines Announce Order for Five 777 Freighters. Photo: Boeing