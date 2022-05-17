Emirates Takes off on Worldwide Hiring Tour

DALLAS – Has your aviation dream included flying to exotic locations on a respected international airline? This may be your chance to make your dream come true.

Emirates (EK) today announced that it is launching a world tour that will land in 30 cities over the next six weeks. According to the announcement, EK is seeking talented people with a passion for service to join its award-winning cabin crew team. Representatives from the airline will travel from Australia to the UK, and dozens of European cities in between, as well as Cairo, Algiers, Tunis, and Bahrain.

Abdulaziz Al Ali, Emirates Group’s Executive Vice President for Human Resources said, “There’s no more exciting airline than Emirates for anyone interested in a flying career, and we’ve received tremendous interest since we began our recruitment drive for cabin crew in November.

“While parts of the application process are done online, we always make the effort to meet our candidates in person whenever we can, and that is why our Talent Acquisition team is doing a whirlwind 30-city tour over the next six weeks to assess prospective candidates.”

Emirates A6-EUV Airbus A380-800 (Year of Zayed 2018 livery). Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways

Sooner than Expected

Additional pilots, cabin crew, engineering specialists, and ground staff are needed due to the expected surge in customer demand in the post-pandemic market. This surge in traffic is coming sooner than EK had predicted.

Emirates’ cabin crew team members represent 160 nationalities, reflecting its customer mix and international operations in over 130 cities on six continents. All EK crew are based in Dubai, with company-provided accommodation, a tax-free salary, and more benefits.

Interested candidates can read more about the Emirates cabin crew role, and apply online at: https://www.emiratesgroupcareers.com/cabin-crew/

Featured image: A6-EPW, Emirates Boeing 777-300ER. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways