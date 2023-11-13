Emirates Orders 90 Boeing 777Xs

DALLAS — Emirates (EK) opened the Dubai Airshow with a massive order for the Boeing 777X. This morning, Emirates ordered an additional 90 Boeing 777X aircraft, increasing the backlog of its Boeing 777X aircraft to 205. EK also added five additional Boeing 787s to an existing order. EK’s widebody order is valued at over US$50 billion.

The order was announced on the first day of the Dubai Airshow in a signing ceremony between Emirates Airline Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum and Stan Deal, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. At the signing ceremony, the Dubai-based carrier said the additional aircraft would further power Emirates’ growth plans and reflect its commitment to the future of aviation.

Emirates CEO Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum noted the importance of this order, stating:

“We’ve been closely involved in the 777 program since its start-up until this latest generation of 777X aircraft. The 777 has been central to Emirates’ fleet and network strategy of connecting cities on all continents non-stop to Dubai. We are pleased to extend our relationship with Boeing and look forward to the first 777-9 joining our fleet in 2025.”

EK’s 777X order comprises 55 of the larger 400-seat 777-9 variant and 35 of the smaller 777-8 variant. The Dubai-based carrier was one of the first airlines to order the 777X when they ordered 150 units at the 2013 Dubai Airshow. Then, in July 2014, the order was finalized and included 50 additional options for the 777X. EK expects deliveries to begin in 2025 for the 777-9 and in 2030 for the 777-8. Boeing has stated that the total production of the 777X will begin in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Emirates Boeing 777X. Photo: Boeing

Boeing 787 Growth

In addition to the Boeing 777X, EK ordered five more Boeing 787 jets, growing its Dreamliner backlog to 35. The airline also readjusted its Boeing 787 order by converting 30 of its 787-9 Dreamliner orders to 20 787-8s and 10 787-10s. With the latest order, EK is scheduled to take delivery of 20 Boeing 787-8 and 15 Boeing 787-10 aircraft. EK has stated that the 777X and 787s will enable the airline to serve more destinations. Moreover, EK also has 50 A350-1000s on order, which will start being delivered in 2024.

Stan Deal, President and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, commented:

“This order is an incredible vote of confidence in Boeing’s highly efficient widebody family and the versatility of our 777X and 787 airplanes to meet Emirates’ needs for global long-haul travel. The 777-9 and 777-8 are the perfect airplanes to support Emirates’ growth, improving environmental performance and unmatched payload capability along the way.”

The 787 order comes as sister carrier flydubai (FZ) made its first-ever widebody order, taking over the 30 Boeing 787-9s from EK. The Dubai-based low-cost carrier, which has continuously operated closely with Emirates, has only had Boeing 737 family aircraft in the past. With the new widebodies, FZ will be able to expand its network while adding capacity to its currently served routes.

Featured image: Emirates Boeing 787 and 777X. Photo: Boeing