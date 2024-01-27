El Al Israel Airlines to Suspend Flights to Johannesburg
4X-EHA El Al Israel Airlines Boeing 737-958ER. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

DALLAS — El Al Israel Airlines (LY) announced on Friday that it will temporarily suspend its Johannesburg route on March 27. The decision was made due to a significant decrease in demand following South Africa’s accusation of alleged genocide against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

El Al, the national airline of Israel, currently operates up to two nonstop flights per week to Johannesburg.

According to an El Al spokesperson, there was a lack of interest among Israelis in traveling to South Africa. As a result, flights are being canceled, and the planes “are relatively empty.” The spokesperson further explained, “The fact that the Israelis don’t want to go to South Africa but do want to go to other places helps us decide that we’re pausing that route.”

In addition to the drop in demand, the airline also mentioned the current security situation as a contributing factor to its decision. Since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas conflict on October 7, numerous international airlines have halted flights to Tel Aviv. Additionally, several countries have issued travel advisories, cautioning their citizens against visiting Israel.

