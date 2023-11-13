DAS2023: EgyptAir Leases 18 Boeing 737 MAX

DALLAS — EgyptAir (MS) secured a deal to lease 18 Boeing 737-8 jets from Air Lease Corporation (ALC) at DAS2023. These aircraft are scheduled to join the airline’s fleet between 2025 and 2026, with lease terms set at 12 years. This is the first deal between ALC and the Egyptian flag carrier and the first 737-8 addition to the MS fleet.

This move is part of MS’ strategic plan to increase its fleet size to 125 jets within the next five years, aiming to serve 100 destinations worldwide. The Boeing 737-8 is an upgraded version of the widely popular Boeing 737, offering enhanced range and fuel efficiency and bolstering its narrow-body jet capacity.

Boeing 737-8 Cockpit. Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways

Diverse Fleet Composition of EgyptAir

Prior to this leasing agreement, MS operated a fleet consisting of 77 aircraft, with seven additional aircraft on order. According to onemileatatime.com, the airline’s approach to aircraft acquisitions is as follows:

For narrow-body jets, MS possesses 12 Airbus A220-300s, three Airbus A320s, eight Airbus A320neos, two Airbus A321neos (with five more on order), and 28 Boeing 737-800s.

For wide-body jets, the carrier operates three Airbus A330-200s, four Airbus A330-300s, six Boeing 777-300ERs, and six Boeing 787-9s (with two more on order).

As Ben Schlappig points out, considering MS’ goal of expanding its fleet to 125 jets over the next five years, it appears that the acquisition of these 737-8s will primarily contribute to fleet growth rather than fleet renewal. With plans to reach just over 100 jets, it is likely that MS will place orders for an additional 20+ aircraft in the near future.

Featured image: Boeing