EasyJet UK Launches New Non-Stop Flights to Istanbul

DALLAS — British multinational low-cost carrier (LCC) easyJet UK (U2) has announced direct flights from Manchester (MAN) to Istanbul (IST). The airline will operate bi-weekly flights on Mondays and Fridays from June 9 this year.

The airline already flies from Manchester MAN to Antalya (AYT) and Dalaman (DLM). This destination will be 156th for EasyJet short-haul networks across Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East.

U2, on its website, offers the flight at a fare starting from £51.99 (US$51.99). They will operate flights as EZY2151/EZY2152, utilizing one of the carrier’s Airbus A320 family aircraft, which currently has 161 in its fleet.

easyJet Airbus A320 (G-EZGY). Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Executive Comments

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager, stated, “We are delighted to be adding the brand new destination of Istanbul to easyJet’s network. The new route from our Manchester base to this iconic city further expands the choice we can offer our customers from the North-West for both flights and package holidays.

“It promises to offer travelers a vibrant and culturally rich destination to explore, as well as providing greater connectivity to the city to support inbound tourism and business travel alike.

“While this region has thankfully not been affected by the recent tragic earthquakes, we continue to collect donations onboard our flights for UNICEF’s emergency appeal. We would like to thank all of our customers who have already donated for their kindness and generosity in raising over £400,000, which will help UNICEF and their volunteers to continue providing a vital lifeline in the region for the children and families who have been affected by the earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria,” added Gayward.

Chris Woodroofe, Managing Director at Manchester Airport, said, “This new service is great news for travelers. easyJet has already announced that it will be basing an additional aircraft here at Manchester this summer, and the expansion of its route network demonstrates the strength of demand for leisure travel in our region, in spite of cost-of-living pressures.”

Meanwhile, the Turkish Culture and Information Office Counsellor, Arzu Kahraman Yilmaz, said, “Istanbul has long been a popular destination with British visitors, and we very much welcome easyJet’s new route from Manchester. We are confident it will prove popular with those seeking to immerse themselves in culture in this vibrant city.”

Today, the airline serves 19 airports in the UK and offers 464 route options to over 135 destinations from the UK to three continents.

Feature Image: Tony Bordelais/Airways.