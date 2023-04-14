Eastern Airways Launches Two of Three New Paris Flights

DALLAS – UK regional carrier Eastern Airways (T3) has today launched two of its three new routes to Paris (ORY). The Humberside (HUY) based airline unveiled the new services from East Midlands (EMA), Southampton (SOU) and Cardiff (CWL) last month.

This morning, passengers on the inaugural flights from EMA and SOU were treated to French pastries. The CWL service will commence on April 21, and all will be operated by the airlines ATR 72s.

T3 will operate the new links on a daily basis and in cooperation with French flag carrier Air France (AF), initially as an interline agreement with a full codeshare deal being finalized. This will allow passengers to connect to AF’s network from ORY with links to Nice (NCE), Toulouse (TLS) and Marseilles (MRS).

Celebrating the inaugural service. Photo: Eastern Airways social media.

Improving Connectivity

Roger Hage, Eastern’s Commercial Director, said, “We are delighted to be entering into this cooperation with Air France and opening up connectivity to Europe’s second biggest city for both business and leisure travellers and restoring direct access year-round to France.”

Meanwhile, Christopher Tibbett, Group Head of Airline Relations and Marketing for Southampton Airport said: “This is a fantastic route announcement from Air France and Eastern Airways offering a great addition to our summer schedule at Southampton in 2023, building on partner airline KLM’s double-daily flights to Amsterdam.”

For EMA, the ORY route opens up the airport to the world, as Steve Griffiths, EMA Managing Director, explained, “Today’s news is a very significant development for East Midlands Airport (EMA) and the region we serve. This partnership with Eastern Airways and Air France opens up the world to our passengers bringing global destinations such as Africa, the Caribbean and South America within one-stop of EMA. Ongoing connectivity via a major European hub has been a strategic aim of this airport for some time, and I’m thrilled that this opportunity has arisen.”

Featured Image: Eastern Airways ATR 72. Photo: Eastern Airways.