Doncaster Sheffield Airport Reprieve?

DALLAS – Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) in the UK could be saved from closure after discussions with several potential investors.

Following a thorough review of the airport’s financial performance, the future of DSA was thrown into doubt in July this year. Its owners, The Peel Group, announced that “activity at the site may no longer be commercially viable.” Officials subsequently launched a consultation process to discuss the airport’s future.

Owners Asked to Reconsider

Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones and the Mayor of South Yorkshire Oliver Coppard are now campaigning to ensure DSA remains open for business. The pair have approached Peel Group to reconsider the move and ensure the airport keeps operating so that negotiations can continue. The consultation period has subsequently been extended by ten days to September 26 to allow discussions to continue.

Wizz Air (W6) closed its DSA base in June, leaving TUI Airways (TUI) as the airport’s only based operator. Photo: Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

According to Ros Jones, conversations have been held with over 50 interested parties from around the world, highlighting the “strong market interest” in the facility. One, in particular, has put forward an “extremely serious proposition.”

“A Strong and Credible Proposition”

Mr Coppard added, “Since Peel announced the review into DSA, our biggest fear was that they were running down the clock while undermining confidence in the airport. So we launched our own search for potential operators and investors in the site, and we’ve found a strong and credible proposition which requires serious consideration. This is no guarantee but it is a significant step forward.”

The Peel Group has since issued a statement saying it would “carefully consider this expression of interest as soon as we receive the necessary detail.”

However, no details of the consortium have been put forward “nor have the terms of any proposal or evidence of the consortium’s financial standing or aviation expertise.” It also added that both Mayor’s have provided “no solution to the airport’s lack of financial viability.”

Featured Image: DSA has suffered a significant drop in passenger numbers, throwing its future in to question. Photo: Doncaster Sheffield Airport.