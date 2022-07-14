Doncaster Sheffield Airport to Close?

DALLAS – As we become accustomed to seeing airport terminals become hives of activity, it’s easy to overlook the financial difficulties that many airport operators continue to face.

The Peel Group, which operates Liverpool John Lennon (LPL) and Doncaster-Sheffield (DSA) airports, announced yesterday that the latter’s future is now under consideration.

While many European airports are experiencing increased summer demand, the Peel Group announced in a press release that, “activity at the site may no longer be commercially viable.” The statement stated that a strategic review was now underway, but also stated that the facility would continue to operate normally during this time. A consultation and engagement programme with relevant stakeholders will be at the heart of the review to determine the facility’s future.

Aviation activity at the site dates back more than 100 years. The transition to civilian use was completed in 2005, after decades of use as a military airfield.

TUI Airways (BY) and Wizz Air (W6) are the two largest airlines that serve DSA, but the closure of the W6 base has been highlighted as a significant factor in the review’s development. As a result, BY will be the sole resident carrier, with a significant drop in passenger throughput.

The airport is home to a diverse array of commercial aviation. Wide-body cargo movements are not uncommon. Operator 2Excel maintains a base that supports a broad variety of aircraft, which includes both the Boeing 737 that is used for VIP charter and the Boeing 727 that is used to manage maritime oil spill pollution.

Featured Image: Doncaster-Sheffield Airport terminal. Photo: Doncaster Sheffield Airport