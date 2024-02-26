Delta Offers Second Path of Totality Eclipse Flight
Airlines Special Flights

Delta Air Lines A321neo charter at Miami International Airport. Photo: Helwing Villamizar/Airways

DALLAS — Due to overwhelming demand, Delta Air Lines (DL) will offer customers a second opportunity to experience an exclusive view of the eclipse in the path of totality. The flight will depart from Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) on April 8.

The initial special flight, announced on February 19, sold out within 24 hours. As a result, DL experienced a significant surge in searches for flights from AUS-DTW on their channels, increasing over 1,500%.

The second path-of-totality flight, DL flight 1010, is scheduled to depart from DFW at 12:30 p.m. CT and arrive in Detroit at 4:20 p.m. ET. Upon arrival in Detroit, this flight will join the other path-of-totality flight (DL1218 from AUS to DTW).

To accommodate more customers and ensure a memorable experience, the carrier will operate the A321neo aircraft for DL1010. This larger plane offers 20 domestic first-class seats, 42 Delta Comfort+ seats, and 132 Main Cabin seats, all with memory foam cushioning for enhanced comfort. The A321neo is also DL’s most fuel-efficient aircraft.

It is important to note that while DL has carefully planned the flight routes to maximize the time within the path of totality, there may be changes due to external factors such as weather conditions and air traffic control. Stay tuned for further updates on this second special flight, as DL will post additional information in its website newsroom.

Featured image: Delta Air Lines A321neo. Photo: Helwing Villamizar/Airways

Digital Editor
Digital Editor @airwaysmag │ AVSEC Interpreter │ Webflow Developer @talknexo │ Visual Artist

