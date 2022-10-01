Delta Air Lines-LATAM Joint Venture Is a Go

DALLAS – The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) approved a joint venture between Delta Air Lines (DL) and LATAM Airlines Group (LA).

According to an LA press release, passengers will gain access to over 300 destinations between the U.S. and Canada and South America (Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Paraguay, Peru, and Uruguay).

The benefits will stretch from passenger to cargo operations in the form of improved service and broader route offerings, the release noted. Existing codeshare routes and reciprocal loyalty benefits will be complemented.

According to the release, DL CEO Ed Bastian said the “partnership with LATAM will help grow the market between North and South America and provide significant and much-needed benefits for customers, and we applaud the DOT for this final approval.”

LATAM CEO Roberto Alvo hailed the benefits that the Joint Venture promises to yield, including “faster connections, and the joint accrual of miles in frequent flyer programs, among many others,” the release noted.

Delta Air Lines Airbus A330-941 registered as N416DX and a LATAM Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner registered as CC-BGF parked next to each other at JFK, both airlines possess modern fleets. Photo: LATAM Airlines Group

Shared Values, Long-standing Commitment

First announced in 2019, the approval of the Joint Venture represents the cementation of an ever-growing partnership between the airlines. DL and LA introduced codeshare services in South America in 2020, including 20 routes between the U.S. and South America by 2021, according to the release.

Beyond improving connections between North and South America, the release noted that the Joint Venture between DL and LA represents a connection between shared values surrounding the customer experience, inclusivity, and environmental care.

Bastian highlighted the unprecedented opportunity “to transform the travel experience for our collective customers and create new opportunities for our employees,” the release noted.

Alvo echoed similar sentiments, saying “I am sure that, over time, we will be able to offer the best connections, while incorporating a sustainable view of the future,” according to the release.

LA Director of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Juan José Tohá previously detailed to Airways how the airline is making headway in incorporating sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs), recycled materials for inflight amenity kits, and carbon-neutral cargo service into operations.

DL is continuously incorporating new aircraft into operations and revitalizing older aircraft cabins while developing enhanced terminal experiences.

DOT approval of the Joint Venture between DL and LA promises to enable the two airlines to combine their strengths and values to inaugurate a new era of connectivity in the Americas.