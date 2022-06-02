Delta Air Lines Debuts Terminal C at LaGuardia Airport

DALLAS – Delta Air Lines (DL) will open its state-of-the-art terminal featuring its largest Delta Sky Club at New York’s LaGuardia Airport (LGA) on June 4.

The new terminal is a milestone in the airline’s US$4bn program to transform and modernize one of its key hubs.

At an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Delta CEO Ed Bastian, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and other New York public officials commemorated the occasion by unveiling a gleaming check-in, security, and baggage claim facility, as well as a new ten-gate Concourse E.

New Check-in, Gates Areas

Customers will choose to check-in through a large, centralized lobby with 36 full-service check-in counters and 49 self-service kiosks or bypass it entirely and go straight to one of the 11 security checkpoints via the direct-to-security drop-off option. Furthermore, each of the five entry points has a baggage drop for quick bag check.

Travelers will be able to navigate to and from their gates quickly with the latest technologies such as hands-free bag drop, self-serve check-in, and Digital ID screening capabilities.

Concourse E is the second of four new concourses to open, with ten new gates (nine of which will be operational on opening day) that can accommodate a variety of narrowbody aircraft types while also providing larger gate seating areas.

Digital art is another prominent design feature; with a massive digital art installation made of 34 lenticular panels, displayed overhead the security checkpoint, while a 238-foot digital back wall in the check-in lobby will feature TSA wait times, wayfinding in both English and Spanish as well as Sky Club volume and gate information

Delta Sky Club

LaGuardia will have the largest Delta Sky Club in the system with architectural accents that echo New York City at the turn of the twentieth century, such as harlequin-patterned screens and rich warm metals.

The Club offers a gourmet kitchen, premium bar, two food buffets, and two hydration stations, with seats for almost 600 people to relax and recharge over a spacious 34,000 square feet (in its final state).

Built during the Pandemic

During the pandemic, DL pushed construction timetables to get this facility to New York consumers even faster than expected. By the end of 2024, the airline will have completed the entire four-concourse terminal, approximately two years ahead of schedule.

Terminals C and D will eventually be combined into a single, state-of-the-art facility with 37 gates spread across four concourses, encompassing 1.3 million square feet. Delta is doubling down on its vision for the future of travel, developing future airports that are comfortable, easy to navigate, and part of a seamless journey, capable of absorbing and supporting new inventive experiences as technology advances.

Delta recently announced that the first major phase of its US$2.3bn Sky Way at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) had been completed.

Comments from Airline, City Officials

“Today marks a new beginning for Delta customers and employees at our LaGuardia hub with the opening of this remarkable new terminal,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian.

“It’s been more than a decade since Delta committed to growing – and winning – in New York, and we’ve been unwavering in our efforts to become New York City’s No. 1 airline. It’s thanks to the 10,000 New York-based Delta people that we’ve been able to invest nearly $7 billion in New York airports since 2010, deliver the products and experiences our New York customers deserve and become part of the fabric of the New York community that means so much to so many of us.”

“The transformation of a Whole New LaGuardia airport into a world-class destination that is internationally recognized for its beauty is an integral part of our bold vision for a new era in New York,” Governor Hochul said.

“The opening of Delta’s $4 billion Terminal C will help provide a superlative passenger experience, easing connections and creating lasting impressions – and it joins the completed Terminal B which we celebrated just a few months ago. Congratulations to all who made today’s milestone possible as we finish creating a LaGuardia airport worthy of New York.”

LaGuardia Airpot primarily accommodates airline service to domestic (and limited international) destinations. As of 2019, it was the third-busiest airport in the New York metropolitan area behind John F. Kennedy (JFK) and Newark (EWR) airports, and the twenty-first busiest in the United States by passenger volume.

Featured image: Delta Air Lines