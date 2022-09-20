Delta Air Lines Revamps Delta Premium Select

DALLAS – Delta Air Lines (DL) is introducing a redesigned Delta Premium Select (DPS) cabin experience with locally-inspired food, hand-crafted items, and more specialized service touchpoints.

Customers flying in DPS, available on all trans-Pacific and most trans-Atlantic flights, will soon be treated to a refreshed and improved cabin experience, complementing a spacious seat design for which DPS is already known.

In 2017, DL introduced DPS on a few trans-Pacific and trans-Atlantic routes. Since then, the airline has added more destinations and aircraft types to the product’s availability.

The most recent improvements level up DL’s best-in-class onboard experience while also providing improved amenities, increased personalization, and increased control.

Photo: Delta Air Lines

Enhanced Dining Experience

Starting today, DPS clients will benefit from a dining experience that has been upgraded and now offers more options with regional flavors.

With the help of new partnerships with small businesses, diverse partners, and suppliers from around the world, the airline has revamped its onboard dining experience in the last year to build a foundation that puts people first and values first.

This includes seasonal menus, more plant-based meals, local sourcing, and seasonal menus.

Additionally, DL says customers will be served their main courses “on bagasse plates made from sugarcane plant fiber, with linen tableware and napkins, silver flatware and glassware.”

Further, DL customers will enjoy more dedicated service touchpoints throughout their flight, like “a special ‘bubbles and bites’ moment, with sparkling wine, water, and a special treat shortly after takeoff, as well as a premium snack basket.”

Photo: Delta Air Lines

Winter Destinations

This winter, Delta will operate nearly 400 weekly flights to popular destinations such as Frankfurt, Paris, Rome, Zurich, and more.

“Customers traveling between November and March can expect fewer crowds, unique seasonal events and activities, and better flight and hotel availability,” said Delta Vacations President Kama Winters.

“Delta Premium Select sits at the intersection of luxury and practicality – giving customers the opportunity to treat themselves to a more spacious seat and premium experience at a lower price point compared to our Delta One cabin,” said Mauricio Parise, Vice President of Brand Experience.

Parise added, “We continue to debut premium products designed for the future of travel, with differentiated offerings that give our customers the experiences they crave.”

Featured image: Delta Air Lines