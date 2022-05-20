Delta Air Lines Debuts A321neo out of Boston

DALLAS – Delta Air Lines (DL) operated its first Airbus A321neo revenue flight out of Boston Logan International Airport (BOS).

The fuel-efficient narrowbody jet arrived in Atlanta at the end of March, and customers were able to purchase tickets for the aircraft’s inaugural flights a week later. Aircraft A321-271NX (N501DA) took off this morning at 9 am local time.

Delta will fly A321neo flights from BOS to San Francisco (SFO), Seattle (SEA), San Diego (SAN), and Denver (DEN). The new aircraft starts flying to San Francisco today before making its debut on existing trips to Seattle on August 11.

Delta will continue to receive additional A321neos through the fall, and those new planes will begin serving San Diego and Denver from Boston (new routes that began on July 11) on August 20.

Delta’s A321neos will seat a total of 194 passengers, with 20 in First Class, 42 in Delta Comfort+, and 132 in the Main Cabin. The new planes will mostly be used on Delta’s extensive domestic network, supplementing the airline’s existing fleet of more than 125 Airbus A321ceo planes.

Delta’s newest fleet also helps to reinforce the company’s position as an industry leader in environmental sustainability. Powered by Pratt & Whitney GTF™ engines, the A321neo offers 20% better fuel efficiency over DL’s current A321ceos.

Photo: Delta Air Lines

Comments from Delta Air Lines

“Boston is getting Delta’s latest and greatest with this new state-of-the-art A321neo,” said Joe Esposito, Delta’s S.V.P. – Network Planning. “With a new First Class seat design, tons of entertainment options, and fast-streaming Wi-Fi, the experience is closer to your personal media room or home-away-from-home office.”

Esposito added, “As we continue building Boston as a premier hub and international gateway, we’re committed to offering customers superior products and experiences like these, along with significant choice and better convenience when making their travel plans.”

Delta has committed to buying 155 A321neos, which will be delivered mostly from the Airbus US Manufacturing Facility in Mobile, Alabama, until 2027. DL currently has 235 new aircraft purchase commitments, comprising both widebody and narrowbody planes, further confirming Delta’s strategic fleet objectives of operational simplification and productivity.

Featured image: Aircraft A321-271NX (N501DA) is seen departing Logan’s runway 9 this morning – a cloudy day. Photo: Darryl Sarno/Airways