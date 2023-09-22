Delta Air Lines Announces Largest-ever Transatlantic Schedule

DALLAS — Delta Air Lines (DL) has announced new transatlantic services and expanded routes for summer 2024, topping its summer 2023 schedule.

To begin, the airline will offer nonstop service from New York-JFK to Naples, Italy, starting May 23, 2024. This new daily service will provide customers with access to the Amalfi coast and Mount Vesuvius. No other airline flies that route, but DL will compete for connecting flyers against America Airlines’ (AA) Philadelphia-Naples service.

Additionally, DL will resume service to Shannon, Ireland, from JFK, beginning May 23, 2024. This route will complement the carrier’s existing service to Dublin.

From Minneapolis-Saint Paul, DL will launch service to Dublin, Ireland, five times a week starting May 9, 2024. This adds to the airline’s existing seasonal service to Ireland from Atlanta, Boston, and New York-JFK.

Delta will also introduce a nonstop flight from JFK to Munich, Germany, three times a week, beginning April 9, 2024. This will provide travelers with convenient access to the Bavarian capital.

From Atlanta (ATL), the airline will offer four weekly nonstop flights to Zurich, Switzerland, starting May 31, 2024. This adds to DL’s extensive network of flights to Europe, Africa, and the Middle East from its Atlanta hub.

In addition, the carrier’s nonstop daily flight from Los Angeles (LAX) to Auckland, New Zealand, will now operate year-round. The flight will run daily from November to March and three times a week from April to October. DL will also increase its service from LAX to Sydney, Australia, to twice daily starting in December.

Last but not least, the Atlanta-based carrier will resume four-times-weekly, year-round service from its Los Angeles hub to Shanghai-Pudong International Airport (PVG), starting March 31, 2024. This route will allow customers to conveniently connect to other cities in China through the airline’s partnership with China Eastern Airlines (MU).

Featured image: N812NW Delta Airlines Airbus A330-323 A333 at JFK. Photo: Francesco Cecchetti/Airways