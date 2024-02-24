Delta Expands in the South Pacific

DALLAS — Delta Air Lines (DL) will launch a new seasonal route on December 4, 2024, from Los Angeles to Brisbane, Australia; flights to the capital city of Queensland will operate three times a week till March 28, 2025.

“With this addition of Brisbane, Delta’s upcoming winter schedule will offer our customers up to 17 weekly flights between the U.S. and Australia,” said Joe Esposito, Delta’s Senior Vice President of Network Planning. “This marks our most extensive schedule to the South Pacific to date, and as we build our presence in the region, we know our customers will enjoy the enhanced experience consistently provided by Delta.”

This will be the second city in Australia DL offers flights to along with Sydney, which is now a year-round destination.

Delta N510DN Airbus A350-900 Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Expanding the South Pacific

With this announcement, the airline will now offer 27 flights to the South Pacific from LAX; at this time, they already offer a double daily flight to Sydney, Australia; in October 2023, daily service to Aukland was launched to New Zealand. Back in late 2022, Delta started three weekly flights to Tahiti.

The new flights, like Sydney, will be on DL’s flagship Airbus A350-900. The carrier recently announced an order for 20 of the larger A350-1000, which may be seen on these routes once delivered.

Featured Image: N504DN Delta Air Lines Airbus A350-900. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways