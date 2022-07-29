Delta Air Lines Adds Cape Town, Tahiti, Tel Aviv Nonstops

DALLAS – Delta Air Lines (DL) announces two never-before-operated, nonstop routes from Atlanta to Cape Town and Los Angeles to Tahiti, both beginning December 17. The airline will also add nonstop service from Atlanta to Tel Aviv beginning next May.

With the addition of service from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), the biggest airline hub in the world, to Cape Town, DL will further solidify its position as the continent’s top airline by offering ten times weekly service to South Africa through Cape Town and Johannesburg.

With the addition of this new route, there will now be 13 weekly flights from three U.S. hubs, including Atlanta, Boston, and New York-JFK. As for the Tahiti nonstop, DL challenges Air Tahiti Nui (TN) on the LAX-Tahiti route.

Delta Air Line’s US$2.3bn joint project in conjunction with Los Angeles World Airports is expected to be completed next year. DL reopened the first phase of the new Delta Sky Way at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) earlier this year, equipped with a high-class Delta Sky Club.

For the new routes, the carrier will offer a choice of four experiences—Delta One, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+, and Main Cabin.

Delta Air Lines Airbus A350-900 Wing night view. Photo: Matthew Calise/Airways

Schedule Details

Atlanta (ATL) – Cape Town (CPT)

Operating on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday on the Airbus A350-900, the CPT route begins on December 17, 2022.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport – Cape Town International Airport

Departs ATL at 8:50 p.m.

Arrives at CPT at 6:15 p.m. (next day)

Cape Town International Airport – Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Departs CPT at 10:50 p.m.

Arrives at ATL at 8:00 a.m. (next day)

N178DZ, Delta Air Lines Boeing 767-300ER. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

Los Angeles (LAX) – Tahiti (PPT)

Operating on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday on the Boeing 767-300ER, the PPT route begins on December 17, 2022.

Los Angeles International Airport – Fa’a’ā International Airport

Departs LAX at 11:10 a.m.

Arrives PPT at 6:10 p.m.

Fa’a’ā International Airport – Los Angeles International Airport

Departs PPT at 8:10 p.m.

Arrives at LAX at 6:40 a.m. (next day)

Atlanta (ATL) – Tel Aviv (TLV)

Operating on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday on the Airbus A350-900, the TLV route begins on May 10, 2023 (westbound service begins on May 8).

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport – Ben Gurion International Airport

Departs ATL at 2:00 p.m.

Arrives at TLV at 9:15 a.m. (next day)

Ben Gurion International Airport – Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Departs TLV at 11:30 a.m.

Arrives at ATL at 5:55 p.m.

Featured image: N504DN Delta Air Lines Airbus A350-900. Photo: Tony Bordelais/Airways