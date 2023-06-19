De Havilland Canada Launches New-Gen Twin Otter

PARIS – De Havilland Canada, has announced today at the 2023 Paris Air Show, the launch of a new generation of its DHC-6 “Twin Otter” series, with improved flight performance and enhanced passenger comfort.

The new airframe, designated as DHC-6-300G “Classic” incorporates aerodynamic improvements, new avionics, and propulsion to offer lower costs to prospective regional operators. The DHC-6 Twin Otter family is mainly used as a small regional aircraft for operation in remote airports that do not have access to larger aircraft.

“For over 50 years, the DHC-6 Twin Otter has stood alone as the most reliable and versatile aircraft in its class. After extensive consultation with our customers, we are poised and proud to take this iconic aircraft to new heights with the new DHC-6 Twin Otter Classic 300-G,” Brian Chafe, CEO of De Havilland Canada, said in a press statement.

“With the same rugged airframe, propelled by Pratt & Whitney technology, the lighter weight Classic 300-G will deliver increased payload range and decreased operating costs for our customers,” added Chafe. “Along with an all-new cabin interior and flight deck featuring the Garmin G1000® NXi fully integrated avionics suite, De Havilland Canada is once again driving the utility transport aircraft market forward.”

More renders of the brand-new aircraft released by DHC. Photos: De Havilland Canada.

The ‘Otter’ Gets ‘Hotter’ in the Market

The new iteration of the Twin Otter has kicked off the first trading day of the 2023 Paris Air Show, with orders and commitments for 45 aircraft from undisclosed customers.

Among the largest operators of the type are airlines flying between island archipelagos, such as Winair (WM), Trans Maldivian Airways (M8), and Loganair (LM).

The De Havilland Canada Twin Otter Classic can seat up to 19 passengers in a single one-class configuration using a 2-1 layout. DeHavilland Canada claims that the new generation plane will attain improved flight performance and increased payload and range, while reducing the take-off distance.

Colorful camouflage livery applied to the Twin Otter displayed by DHC at the 2023 Paris Air Show. Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways.

De Havilland Canada at the Paris Air Show

De Havilland Canada is showcasing its product line at the 2023 Paris Air Show where it will display a Twin Otter featuring a colorful blue camo livery.

Featured image: De Havilland Canada