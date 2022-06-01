Condor’s New A330-900 Business Class Cabin

DALLAS – Condor (DE) just unveiled its new Airbus A330-900 cabins, which include a business class that competitors might want to take a look at.

The German leisure airline announced plans to purchase 16 Airbus A330neo aircraft in mid-2021 to replace its obsolete Boeing 767s for long-haul trips.

Photo: Condor

Stripes to Compete

The A330-900 aircraft provide additional capacity, improved fuel economy and economies, and the possibility for Condor to reimagine the in-flight experience. According to onemileatatime.com‘s Ben Schlappig, rather than focusing on leisure trips, Condor is increasingly going head-to-head with Lufthansa (LH) on select routes.

The airline unveiled its new striped livery back in April. It has now disclosed the details of the in-flight service.

Condor’s A330-900 will have a total of 310 seats in a three-cabin configuration.

Photo: Condor

Business Class Offering

Condor’s A330-900 business class will be configured in a 1-2-1 configuration, with a total of 30 seats. DE will adopt a staggered arrangement, giving each passenger direct aisle access. The seats can be converted into a 1.99-meter long lie-flat bed. A 17.3-inch 4K personal television with a touchscreen and remote control will be available in business class seats.

Condor’s A330-900neo premium economy aircraft will feature 64 seats configured in a 2-4-2 layout. While the airline is pitching this as premium economy, it is more like extra leg-room economy because the seats will not be wider.

Premium economy customers will benefit from an extra 15 cm of seat pitch, a higher seat recline angle, and adjustable headrests and footrests. The 13.3-inch 4K personal displays with touchscreens will be available on the Condor premium economy.

Photo: Condor

Economy Class Offering

The 216 seats on Condor’s A330-900 economy will be arranged in a 2-4-2 arrangement. There’s no word on seat pitch, but each seat will be equipped with a 13.3-inch 4K touchscreen personal television.

Condor’s Airbus A330neos will have high-speed broadband internet throughout the cabin, which is a welcome change from the company’s previous policy of not providing Wi-Fi. There’s no word yet on how much the game will cost. Let’s hope the airline offers stable rates and no data caps.

Condor plans to get its first A330neo in the fall of 2022, with one plane delivered each month after that. By the end of 2023, the airline will have the majority of its A330-900s.

