Lufthansa Group Unveils Discover Airlines

DALLAS — Lufthansa (LH), Europe’s largest flag airline group, has announced the launch of Discover Airlines, a new carrier focused on flying leisure customers out of Germany. This brand-new airline will be the successor to the previously known Eurowings Discover (4Y).

The airline group took to Twitter to announce the new identity with an introductory video showcasing the brand, fonts, and livery that will be featured on every flight within Europe and beyond.

Exciting news! The Lufthansa Group’s young Frankfurt-based leisure airline has just unveiled its new brand identity. ✈️✨👏 Eurowings Discover is now #Discover Airlines and will take off with a whole new look in the future. #letsdiscover #fly4y pic.twitter.com/RbHSw5eNXt — Lufthansa News (@lufthansaNews) September 5, 2023

Discover Airlines’ new livery departs from the magenta shade previously present on the Eurowings livery. The new livery features a blue-predominant design, symbolizing the clear blue skies often associated with popular summer holiday destinations. The branding aims to evoke a sense of relaxation and holiday vibes for passengers.

The first aircraft to be painted in this new livery is an Airbus A320 registered as D-AIUR. It will operate its first revenue flight from Frankfurt (FRA) to Palma de Mallorca (PMI), departing at 16:15 local time. This inaugural flight marks the beginning of Discover Airlines’ operations and its commitment to providing leisure travelers with an enjoyable flying experience.

Discover Airlines has already unveiled the color palette and aircraft interiors to be featured on board every single flight from Frankfurt and Munich. Image: Discover Airlines.

Separating Brands for the Holidays

The specific characteristics that Discover will inherit from 4Y remain unclear. Prior to September, the latter operated as a sister airline to the prominent low-cost carrier Eurowings (EW), focusing primarily on leisure flights to popular summer destinations.

The former 4Y network encompassed flights from Germany to Southern Europe, Northern Africa, the Caribbean, the United States, and other locations. 4Y’s fleet was comprised of 22 aircraft, including 10 Airbus A320s and 12 Airbus A330s.

What is certain is that the Lufthansa Group intends to completely separate this new carrier from EW, as evident from the abandonment of both the name and colors associated with it.

For further updates regarding the rebranding and separation of EW and Discover Airlines, stay tuned to Airways and our social media channels.

Featured image: Discover Airlines