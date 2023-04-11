Condor Takes Delivery of 100th A330neo

DALLAS — The German airline Condor (DE), the most recent A330neo operator, took delivery of the 100th A330neo, an A330-900, on April 7. The airline ordered 16 A330neo to replace its fleet’s older models and cut operating costs, fuel use, and CO2 emissions.

After the first A330-900 was delivered to the Program’s launch operator TAP Air Portugal (TP) in late 2018, the 100th A330neo represents a significant milestone for Airbus and its A330neo Family.

According to Airbus, the A330neo Family flies in the liveries of 22 airlines on over 200 routes and destinations worldwide to date.

Condor A330 Operations

Condor already uses the Airbus A330-200 for its short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul flights to holiday destinations within Europe and North Africa. In July 2021, the German airline announced an order for 16 long-haul A330-900neo.

The airline then received the official certification for commercial flights with its first A330-200 aircraft, registration D-AIYC in February 2022. As one of four A330-200s, the aircraft is expected to be in service with Condor on a transitional basis until 2024 while the airline successively takes the brand-new A330neo long-haul aircraft with a three-class product into its operations.

The A330neo is able to unlock both transatlantic and regional routes for airlines. It also draws attention for its cutting-edge technology, maximum efficiency, and appealing cabin layout. The airline says that the type has the “quietest cabin in the world on an aircraft of this size.”

Additionally, DE’s goal of improving the seating architecture for all 310 Business Class, Premium Economy Class, and Economy Class seats was to make them more comfortable, noting also the bigger overhead bins on the A330neo.

Fearured image: Condor A330neo 100th Photo: Arbus