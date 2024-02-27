COMAC C919 Debuts at Vietnam Airshow After Singapore

DALLAS – Chinese aircraft manufacturer Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) has debuted at the Vietnam Airshow, showcasing its domestically developed passenger jets, the C919 and ARJ21. This appearance follows their successful debut at the Singapore Airshow 2024, the first time the aircraft was displayed outside China.

After making their first international airshow appearance, the two COMAC aircraft departed from Singapore to Vietnam’s Van Don International Airport (VDO) in Quang Ninh Province on Monday.

After landing at VDO in northern Vietnam on February 26, the two aircraft will be part of a dedicated “COMAC Airshow” until February 29. This event allows potential buyers and industry professionals to get a closer look at the jets and experience their capabilities through demonstration flights.

Chengdu Airlines (EU) was the launch customer of the ARJ21. Photo: Honeywell Aerospace

COMAC’s Southeast Asia Demo Tour

The demonstration flight tour is set to cover five Southeast Asian countries, as China Media Group (CMG) reported. Following the Vietnam Airshow, the C919 and ARJ21 will embark on a two-week demonstration tour across Southeast Asia, visiting Laos, Cambodia, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

COMAC aims these demonstration flights to evaluate their suitability for different airports and routes in Southeast Asia, paving the way for future regional market expansion, as stated by CMG.

The Chinese manufacturer expects to generate interest and potentially secure orders for the COMAC jets in the region’s growing aviation market.

COMAC C919 rollout for China Eastern Airlines. Photo: COMAC

COMAC’s C919 and ARJ21

The C919 is a narrow-body jet with a maximum capacity of 192 passengers, designed to compete with the Boeing 737 MAX and Airbus A320 family. The ARJ21-700, on the other hand, is a smaller regional jet offering a maximum seating capacity of 90 passengers.

The first C919 entered into commercial service with China Eastern Airlines (MU) in May 2023, with four aircraft serving over 110,000 passenger trips. On the other hand, the ARJ21 regional jet, known for its performance in challenging conditions, has transported over 11 million passengers since its commercial launch in June 2016.

The appearance of the C919 and ARJ21 at the Vietnam Airshow signifies COMAC’s growing ambitions in the global commercial aviation market. The Chinese manufacturer aims to challenge the duopoly of Airbus and Boeing and boost its presence in Southeast Asia.

Moreover, fresh orders secured at this year’s Singapore Airshow indicate the growing popularity of these aircraft. Tibet Airlines (TV) ordered 40 high-altitude variant C919s and an additional 10 ARJ21s. At the same time, Henan Civil Aviation Development and Investment Group placed an order for six ARJ21s, including variants for firefighting and emergency medical services.

Feature Image: COMAC C919. Photo: COMAC.