China Airlines Finalizes Landmark Dreamliner Order

DALLAS – China Airlines (CI) and Boeing have sealed an order for up to 24 787 Dreamliners. The state-owned flag carrier of the Republic of China invested in the fuel-efficient widebody to increase passenger and cargo operations.

The agreement comprises a firm order for 16 of the Boeing 787-9 and options for an additional eight aircraft. This significant acquisition will help CI achieve its long-term sustainability objectives.

The best-selling model of the Dreamliner family, the 787-9 will allow CI to operate with the lowest trip cost among medium-sized widebodies while reducing fuel use and emissions by up to 25% compared to the airplanes it replaces.

Boeing states that, since entering service in 2011, the Boeing 787 family’s fuel efficiency, flexibility, and range “have enabled airlines to open more than 325 new nonstop routes and reduce carbon emissions by 80 billion pounds.”

Six Boeing 777 Freighters are among the 22 Boeing aircraft that CI has ordered so far. The airline also now operates 10 Boeing 777-300ERs, which together with its upcoming Boeing 787 aircraft will make up a highly effective widebody fleet.

China Airlines B-18007 Boeing 777-309(ER). Photo: Luca Flores/airways

Comments from China Airlines, Boeing

“We are excited to introduce the 787-9 Dreamliner into our operations as we continue to upgrade our fleet with more modern, fuel-efficient airplanes. Adding the state-of-the-art 787 will help us reduce carbon emissions, while also providing our customers with unmatched levels of comfort,” said China Airlines Chairman Hsieh Su-Chien.

“Our continuous investment in fleet modernization is the cornerstone of our sustainability efforts. The 787’s best-in-class efficiency and low operating costs will allow us to expand our network for years to come.”

“The 787’s superior fuel efficiency and range, combined with China Airlines’ existing fleet of 777-300ERs, will enable the carrier to grow efficiently and also expand its global route network,” said Ihssane Mounir, Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing.

“This is a milestone order in our continuing partnership with China Airlines, and the market-leading efficiencies of the 787 will play an important role in furthering the airline’s sustainability efforts.”

Photo: China Airlines

Taiwan’s First Pokémon-liveried Aircraft

The “Pikachu Jet CI,” the first Pokémon-themed aircraft in the nation, was also revealed by CI today.

The A321neo aircraft, dubbed “the most colorful livery in CAL history,” took 21 days to apply and will fly for the first time on October 2 from Taipei (Songshan) to Tokyo (Haneda), the airline announced during a press briefing.

The “Pikachu Jet CI” fuselage was painted with pastel shades of orange, pink, and violet using 36 different types of paint, according to the airline.

Passengers checking into the liveried aircraft will receive boarding tickets and luggage tags decorated with Pokémons, and the anime series will also be featured in the passenger cabins and meals, according to CI.

Featured image: Boeing