Charleston International Airport Adds Air Canada

C-FJJZ Air Canada Jazz Bombardier CRJ-900LR. Photo: Marty Basaria/Airways

DALLAS — Air Canada (AC) has announced that it will be expanding its North American network by adding Charleston, SC, as a new nonstop destination.

Starting on March 28, 2024, there will be a daily international service between Charleston International Airport (CHS) and Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ). This flight will be the only daily nonstop international flight available from the state of South Carolina.

The addition of Toronto as an international destination is seen as a positive development by CHS. It will provide a seamless connection between Canada’s largest metropolitan area and the Charleston Lowcountry.

The airport considers AC’s announcement a significant milestone, not just for the Charleston region but also for the broader market. International visitation is crucial for a sustainable tourism economy, and Canada has consistently been the top country of origin for international visitors to Charleston.

Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President of Revenue and Network Planning at Air Canada, stated that the addition of new destinations and routes reflects the company’s market leadership and strategy to diversify its network by increasing capacity to popular leisure destinations.

Here are the flight details:

  • Flight AC8629 departs from Toronto (YYZ) at 6:40 p.m. and arrives in Charleston (CHS) at 8:58 p.m. It operates daily year-round, starting on March 28.
  • Flight AC8628 departs from Charleston (CHS) at 10:00 a.m. and arrives in Toronto (YYZ) at 12:21 p.m. It operates daily year-round, starting on March 29.

Air Canada also unveiled plans to be the first Canadian airline to provide service to Tulum International Airport (TQO), offering flights from Toronto and Montreal to the latest airport in Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula.

With the two new routes, AC has enhanced its North American network capacity for the summer of 2024, expanding with five new routes, increasing flight frequencies on important routes, and resuming popular seasonal routes earlier in anticipation of expected demand.

