Caribbean Airlines Revamps Business Class Lounge at Piarco

DALLAS – Caribbean Airlines (BW) has opened its refreshed club lounge for business class passengers and Caribbean club members.

Located at Piarco International Airport (POS), the Trinidad Caribbean Club Lounge offers 3,062 sq ft of an “elite” pre-flight experience. Some of the key amenities include a self-serve bar; catered breakfast, lunch, and dinner options; meeting pods; free WIFI; charging stations; and cable TV.

The lounge also offers, for the first time, a children’s playroom. The upgraded facility is capable of accommodating a maximum of eighty passengers at a time.

The renovated lounge was opened to passengers on September 21, 2022. To commemorate the occasion, the Caribbean’s largest carrier is offering a 20% discount on Caribbean Club membership sign-ups and renewals between September 21, 2022, and October 31, 2022. These members will receive access to a complimentary pass along with the ability to purchase day passes.

According to the CEO of BW, Gavin Medera, “The decision to redesign the Caribbean Club Lounge is a tangible reflection of our commitment to enhancing the overall travel experience”. He also explained that “In 2022, we took a decision to actively reset the expectations of our customers and a major part of this was taking action on the feedback provided through our passenger surveys.”

Opening of the renovated Caribbean Club Lounge. Photo: Caribbean Airlines



Caribbean Airlines’ Outlook

With a fleet size of 19 aircraft, a network count of 23 destinations, and a workforce of more than 1,700 employees, BW is the largest carrier in the Caribbean and plays a major role in the connectivity of the region.

During the shutdown of the industry due to COVID-19, the total revenue generated by BW in the first 6 months ended June 2021 was US$39 m (TT$264.9 m). This represented a 54% decline in revenue when compared to 2020, due to a 44.8% reduction in passengers.

Along with financial aid from the Government of Trinidad and Tobago, the airline also decided to hedge against the pandemic-induced risks by offering cargo charters using passenger planes and offering special services such as repatriation flights in the region.

In better news, the airline ordered twelve Boeing 737-8s in November 2018, and in January 2022, the first inaugural revenue flight of the new aircraft was conducted. The delivery of the new aircraft will replace the Boeing 737-800s currently in use.

With new aircraft deliveries and passenger demand reviving, the airline is optimistic about the future.

Featured image: Caribbean Airlines 9Y-GUY Boeing 737-8 MAX. Alberto Cucini/Airways