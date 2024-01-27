The Busiest Global Airline Routes of 2023
DALLAS — Domestic routes were the busiest in 2023, offering millions of seats annually and underscoring the significance of air travel within national borders.

A majority of these busiest routes are in the Asia-Pacific region, reflecting the region’s dominance in domestic connections and the sheer volume of travelers on these routes.

In this comprehensive exploration of the busiest routes of 2023, we have compiled a list based on OAG data of some of the busiest routes of 2023 in terms of their notable seat capacities, emphasizing the critical role they play in connecting cities, cultures, and people.

Korean Air’s maiden Airbus A321neo (HL8505). Photo: Korean Air.

Jeju International (CJU) to Seoul Gimpo (GMP), South Korea

Seat Capacity in 2023: 13,728,786 seats

Change vs 2022: -12%

Change vs 2019: -21%

Airline Operators: Korean Air (KE), Asiana Airlines (OZ), JejuAir (7C), Air Busan (BX), T’way Air (TW), Jin Air (LJ), EASTAR Jet (ZE), Air Seoul (RS)

Aircraft Types: Airbus A320 family, A220, A330, Boeing 737 family, 767

Jeju International (CJU)—Seoul Gimpo (GMP), South Korea. Photo: GC Map
ANA All Nippon Airways JA897A Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Photo: Max Langley/Airways

Sapporo New Chitose (CTS) to Tokyo Haneda (HND), Japan

Seat Capacity in 2023: 11,936,302 seat

Change vs 2022: 12%

Change vs 2019: -4%

Airline Operators: ANA (NH), Japan Airlines (JL), Air Do (HD), Skymark Airlines (BC)

Aircraft Types: Airbus A320 family, A350, Boeing 737 family, Boeing 767, 777, and 787 Dreamliner

Sapporo New Chitose (CTS), Tokyo Haneda (HND), Japan. Photo: GC Map
Skymark Airlines JA73NX Boeing 737-86N(WL)
Skymark Airlines JA73NX Boeing 737-86N (WL) Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways
Japan Airlines JA703J Boeing 777-200(ER).
Japan Airlines JA703J Boeing 777-200 (ER). Photo: Misael Ocasio Hernandez/Airways

Fukuoka (FUK) to Tokyo Haneda (HND), Japan

Seat Capacity in 2023: 11,264,229 seat

Change vs 2022: 8%

Change vs 2019: -1%

Airline Operators: ANA (NH), Japan Airlines (JL), Skymark Airlines (BC), StarFlyer (7G)

Aircraft Types: Airbus A320 family, A350, Boeing 737 family, 767, 777, and 787 Dreamliner

Fukuoka (FUK)—Tokyo Haneda (HND), Japan. Photo: GC Map

The diverse range of aircraft deployed on this route, including Airbus and Boeing’s narrow-bodies and wide-bodies, points to the flexibility required to meet passenger needs on this route. There is only a 6% gap in capacity between the two busiest Japanese routes in 2023.

VN-A861 Vietnam Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner MAD LEMD. Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways
VN-A861 Vietnam Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner at MAD. Photo: Adrian Nowakowski/Airways

Hanoi (HAN) to Ho Chi Minh City (SGN), Vietnam

Seat Capacity in 2023: 10,883,555 seats

Change vs 2022: 3%

Change vs 2019: 6%

Airline Operators: Bamboo Airways (QH), Vietnam Airlines (VN), Vietjet Air (VJ), Vietravel Airlines (VU)

Aircraft Types: Airbus A320 family, A330, A350, Boeing 737 family, and 787 Dreamliner

Hanoi (HAN)—Ho Chi Minh City (SGN), Vietnam. Photo: GC Map
Qantas Airbus A330-300 (VH-QPD). Photo: Noah Pitkin/Airways.

Melbourne (MEL) to Sydney (SYD), Australia

Seat Capacity in 2023: 9,342,312 seats

Change vs 2022: 14%

Change vs 2019: -6%

Airline Operators: Qantas (QF), Jetstar (JQ), Virgin Australia (VA), Rex Airlines (ZL)

Aircraft Types: Airbus A320 family, A330, and Boeing 737 family

Melbourne (MEL)-Sydney (SYD), Australia. Photo: GC Map
Air China B-1221 Boeing 737-8 MAX
Air China B-1221 Boeing 737-8 MAX | Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Beijing (PEK) to Shanghai Hongqiao (SHA), China

Seat Capacity in 2023: 8,355,225 seats

Change vs 2022: 49%

Change vs 2019: 3%

Airline Operators: Air China (CA), Hainan Airlines (HU), and China Eastern Airlines (MU)

Aircraft Types: Airbus A320 family, A330, A350, Boeing 737 family, 777, and 787 Dreamliner

Beijing (PEK)-Shanghai Hongqiao (SHA), China. Photo: GC Map
Skymark Airlines JA737X Boeing 737-8AL(WL)
Skymark Airlines JA737X Boeing 737-8AL (WL) | Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways

Tokyo Haneda (HND) to Okinawa Naha (OKA), Japan

Seat Capacity in 2023: 7,982,218 seats

Change vs 2022: 9%

Change vs 2019: 4%

Airline Operators: ANA (NH), Japan Airlines (JL), Skymark Airlines (BC), Solaseed Air (6J)

Aircraft Types: Airbus A350, Boeing 737 family, Boeing 767, 777, and 787 Dreamliner

Tokyo Haneda (HND), Okinawa Naha (OKA), Japan. Photo: GC Map
Boeing and Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA) recently announced that the national flag carrier will grow its long-haul fleet with the selection of up to 49 787 Dreamliners. Render: Boeing

Jeddah (JED) to Riyadh (RUH), Saudi Arabia

Seat Capacity in 2023: 7,902,142 seats

Change vs 2022: 5%

Change vs 2019: -1%

Airline Operators: Saudia (SV), Flyadeal (F3), Flynas (XY)

Aircraft Types: Airbus A320 family, A330, Boeing 737 family, 777 and 787 Dreamliner

Jeddah (JED), Riyadh (RUH), Saudi Arabia. Photo: GC Map
VT-EXN, Air India, Airbus, A320Neo, A32N, WSSS, SIN, Singapore, Changi International Airport. Photo: Jden Lee/Airways
VT-EXN, Air India, Airbus, A320Neo, A32N, WSSS, SIN, Singapore, Changi International Airport. Photo: Jden Lee/Airways

Mumbai (BOM) to Delhi (DEL), India

Seat Capacity in 2023: 7,276,430 seats

Change vs 2022: 4%

Change vs 2019: -12%

Airline Operators: Air India (AI), IndiGo (6E), Vistara (UK), SpiceJet (SG), Akasa Air (AK), Corendon Airlines (XC)

Aircraft Types: Airbus A320 family, Boeing 737 family, 777, and 787 Dreamliner

Mumbai (BOM) to Delhi (DEL), India. Photo: GC Map
PK-GIJ Garuda Indonesia (Ayo Pakai Masker Livery) Boeing B777-300ER WIMM KNO
PK-GIJ Garuda Indonesia (Ayo Pakai Masker Livery) Boeing B777-300ER WIMM KNO | Photo: Wilbert Tana/Airways

Jakarta (CGK) to Denpasar Bali (DPS), Indonesia

Seat Capacity in 2023: 7,190,961 seats

Change vs 2022: 1%

Change vs 2019: 8%

Airline Operators: Garuda Indonesia (GA), Batik Air (ID), Lion Air (JT), Citilink Indonesia (QG), Indonesia Air Asia (AK), Super Air Jet (SAJ), Nam Air (IN), TransNusa (IR), Pelita Air Service (6D)

Aircraft Types: Airbus A320 family, A330, Boeing 737 family, and 777

Jakarta (CGK)—Denpasar Bali (DPS), Indonesia. Photo: GC Map
Asiana Airlines HL8282 Airbus A330-323. Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways

The Asia-Pacific region, in particular, continues to emerge as the epicenter of these high-capacity air corridors. The sheer volume of seat capacity, despite continuous changes in demand on these routes, highlights the adaptability of the airlines operating on these routes.

RouteRouteSeats in 2023Change vs 2022Change vs 2019
CJU-GMPJeju International-Seoul Gimpo13,728,786-12%-21%
CTS-HNDSapporo New Chitose-Tokyo Haneda11,936,30212%-4%
FUK-HNDFukuoka-Tokyo Haneda11,264,2298%-1%
HAN-SGNHanoi-Ho Chi Minh City10,883,5553%6%
MEL-SYDMelbourne-Sydney9,342,31214%-6%
PEK-SHABeijing-Shanghai Hongqiao8,355,22549%3%
HND-OKATokyo Haneda-Okinawa Naha7,982,2189%4%
JED-RUHJeddah-Riyadh7,902,1425%-1%
BOM-DELMumbai-Delhi7,276,4304%-12%
CGK-DPSJakarta-Denpasar-Bali7,190,9611%8%
9M-LRM Batik Air Malaysia B737 MAX 8 YPAD ADL. Photo: Zixu Li/Airways
9M-LRM Batik Air Malaysia B737 MAX 8 YPAD ADL. Photo: Zixu Li/Airways

Feature Image: Korean Air Boeing 777-2B5ER (HL7574). Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways.

