September 22, 2022
British Airways to Resume London-Tokyo Route
DALLAS – With more relaxed COVID-19 measures in Japan, British Airways (BA) looks set to resume flights between London and Tokyo.

Starting November 13, 2022, BA will operate daily non-stop flights between London Heathrow (LHR) and Tokyo Haneda (HND) airports. The flight schedule includes four flights operated by a Boeing 787 that will fly every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, with a return flight from Tokyo the following day.

The LHR-HND and HND-LHR flight times are estimated at 13 hr 40 min and 14 hr 40 min respectively.

British Airways Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner (G-ZBLB). Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways

Ease of Restrictions

The emergence of the pandemic in 2020 led Japan to adopt some of the strictest COVID-19 travel restrictions that would impact many commercial air services to major cities such as Tokyo. The British flagship carrier initially suspended services to Japan in April 2020, hoping for a resumption in March 2022.

However, the temporary suspension was extended to October 30, 2022. The resumption follows the decision made by the government of Japan to allow independent tourists to visit Japan conditional on their vaccination status ( travelers must have a booster shot).

Featured image: Michael Rodeback/Airways

author
From residing in the Caribbean, Tarik has developed an interest in studying how developing nations benefit from the presence of the aviation industry through tourism, trade, and other linkages. Tarik is based in jamaica.

