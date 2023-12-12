British Airways Returns to London Stansted Airport
BA Cityflyer Embraer 190. Photo: British Airways

DALLAS — Starting May 18, 2024, travelers flying from London Stansted Airport (STN) will have the option of choosing British Airways (BA) as a premium airline.

BA Cityflyer (CJ), a subsidiary of BA, will operate weekend flights from Essex to Florence, Ibiza, and Nice using its Embraer 190 aircraft during the summer season. This is the first time BA has offered scheduled flights from STN since before the global pandemic, making it the fourth BA-served London airport.

Brazilian aerospace company Embraer manufactures the Embraer 190, a narrow-body, twin-engine jet airliner. CJ already operates this aircraft from London City Airport (LCY) to various destinations in the UK and Europe.

The aircraft features a low-wing design with engines mounted below the wings and winglets on the wings to reduce drag and improve efficiency. It meets the noise and emission-related requirements set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). Despite being a regional aircraft, the Embraer 190 provides a spacious passenger cabin with easy access to overhead lockers.

The flights will feature two cabin options: Club Europe (business class) and Euro Traveller (economy). Club Europe passengers will enjoy a full meal service with drinks from the bar, priority boarding, and an additional baggage allowance.

Featured image: BA Cityflyer Embraer 190. Photo: British Airways

Digital Editor
Digital Editor at Airways, AVSEC interpreter, and visual artist. I am a grammar and sci-fi literature geek who loves editing text and film.

