British Airways to Fly to Abu Dhabi After Four-Year Hiatus

DALLAS — Following a four-year hiatus, British Airways (BA) will launch daily flights to Abu Dhabi (AUH) from London Heathrow (LHR) next year. Abu Dhabi is the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to Aviator, an airline market intelligence website, customers can begin booking LHR-AUH flights immediately. Year-round flights will begin on April 20, 2024, using Boeing 787-9 aircraft. The route will complement BA’s daily flights from LHR to nearby Dubai (DXB).

British Airways will offer special fares in business and economy class to promote the route if tickets are purchased before November 12, 2023.

Commenting on the LHR-AUH resumption, Neil Chernoff, British Airways’ Director of Network and Alliances, said: “Abu Dhabi is a unique destination that is making a very welcome return to our network. With a blend of beach, city, and desert, it has everything our customers are looking for in a Middle Eastern trip, and we look forward to welcoming them back on board as we grow our footprint in the UAE.”

