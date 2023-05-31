Breeze Does the Charleston from South Carolina to West Virginia

DALLAS — Today, Breeze Airways (MX) launched seasonal service from Charleston, SC (CHS) to Charleston, WV (CRW), making it the airline’s 25th destination from its most extensive base in South Carolina.

Airways was on board an MX Embraer E195, ready to fly from Charleston to Charleston and back this evening.

Boarding a nice clean airplane. Photo: Steve Cosgrove/Airways CRW Water salute. Photo: Steve Cosgrove/Airways

Flying Breeze on the E195

Standard Economy seats have a seat pitch of 31 inches on the E195s, while Extra Legroom seats have a seat pitch between 34 and 39 inches on the E-195s, depending on the row.

Besides the E-195 service, MX provides its guests with bundled and a la carte options known as Nice, Nicer, and Nicest on routes operated by Airbus A220s, which also includes the seasonal CHS-CRW service. The airline has ordered 80 A220s, with an additional 40 options.

Breeze Ascent, two checked bags, and complimentary snacks and beverages, including alcohol, are all included in the Nicest package. Ascent has a 39-inch seat pitch, a 20.5-inch seat width, and special features such as a footrest for added comfort, in-seat AC power, and USB/C ports.

Breeze Charleston CHS departure gate. Photo: Steve Cosgrove/Airways Breeze Charleston CRW arrival. Photo: Steve Cosgrove/Airways

Comments from Breeze Official

“Charleston, SC is, and has been our largest base of operations for a while now,” said Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways’ President.

“As we continue to grow our CHS service, this new ‘Charleston to Charleston’ service will connect the West Virginia and South Carolina cities for the very first time. Breeze’s business model is all about connecting underserved city pairs, and these two cities are a great example of that. We look forward to giving our Guests from West Virginia a great opportunity to experience the amazing amenities that South Carolina has to offer, as well as Breeze’s Nice Low-Cost Carrier product offering.”

