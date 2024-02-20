Breeze Announces 10 More A220s, 50th Destination, New Uniforms

DALLAS — Breeze Airways (MX) made several noteworthy announcements today, including converting purchase rights options for ten Airbus A220-300s. With the conversion, the airline’s fixed orders total 90 Airbus A220-300s, with 30 options left, setting up MX as one of the world’s top three A220 customers.

Breeze also anticipates exercising all the remaining options for the type, highlighting its strong partnership with Airbus. MX is happy with the performance of the A220, as it perfectly suits its network and allows for long flights in a wide cabin.

David Neeleman, Breeze Airways’ Founder and CEO, highlighted the A220’s cabin reconfiguration capabilities. The aircraft allows the airline to install premium seating configurations easily and efficiently. Secondly, the A220 has enabled Breeze to fly long distances, such as Providence from Los Angeles. The airline also confirmed its interest in international connections, which will likely start with international charters. Finally, the A220 has allowed for short runway operation, expanding the airline’s portfolio of airports.

The options were exercised to secure a timely delivery, as the airline’s finances are in good condition. The airline anticipates a profitable 2024 and hopes to expand with more routes from airports such as Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU).

Breeze entered service in May 2021 with an E190 and E195 fleet and announced a complete transition to a full A220 fleet by the end of the year. David Neeleman said that the Embraer jets will be used for charter connections, focusing on sports teams. Today, the MX fleet includes 22 A220s, with ten more joining by 2024, serving close to 200 routes.

Breeze’s A220-300. Photo: Micheal Rodeback/Airways

Breeze A220s Passenger Experience

“Breeze’s business model is to bring air service to underserved markets across the U.S., so the vast majority of our routes have no nonstop competition,” said Neeleman.

“And the economics of the A220 are integral to that success, which enables thin routes to be profitable. We’re always growing, adding new cities and routes, but we’re also seeing more of our markets mature, resulting in more frequencies there, too. Also, travelers love flying the A220, which is clear from our NPS scores in the mid-70s and our high percentage of repeat Guests. What better date than 2/20 to announce the purchase of more A220s!”

Breeze also announced the completion of Viasat’s high-speed in-flight WiFi by the second quarter of 2024, with free text messaging for all passengers. David Neeleman commented that, for example, only one family member must acquire a WiFi connection, which can then be shared with the remaining family members on flights.

“The A220 experience is already at the top of its game, but when you add in high-speed WiFi into the mix, it takes it to a whole new level,” Neeleman continued. “This solution provides a streaming-quality experience allowing our Guests to bing watch shows from their own services.”

Breeze’s Embraer E190. The aircraft will be removed from commercial service by the end of 2024. Photo: Luke Ayers/Airways

Breeze’s 50th Destination

The airline has also announced that Coastal Carolina Regional Airport (EWN), New Bern, NC, will be the MX’s 50th airport served and Breeze’s fifth in the Carolinas. EWN is the 14th destination announced for 2024. The airline will fly from EWN to Hartford, CT (BDL) and Orlando, FL (MCO), starting May 24. Finally, Breeze announced a new nonstop connection between Huntsville, AL (HSV) and Los Angeles, CA (LAX) beginning June 14 – the first time in 50 years these two cities have been connected nonstop.

Finally, the announcements were concluded with a new flight Attendant uniform provided by the High-Performance Uniform Company (HPU). The company has opted for creativity, giving its 600 flight attendants more flexibility to ‘mix and match’ outfits. Breeze celebrates these announcements with a two-day promotion with 20% off all roundrip base fare.

Breeze offers a mix of more than 150 year-round and seasonal nonstop routes between 50 cities in 27 states. The airline focuses on providing efficient and affordable flights between secondary airports, bypassing hubs for shorter travel times.

Featured image: N214BZ, Breeze Airways Airbus A220-300 @KPVU. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways