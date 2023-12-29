BOC Aviation Orders Six Airbus A320neos for Condor Lease

DALLAS — Singapore-based aircraft lessor BOC Aviation has ordered six new Airbus A320neo aircraft from Airbus, destined for long-term lease to German leisure airline Condor (DE).

The order consists of four Airbus A321neos and two A320neos, with deliveries slated for 2027 and 2028. The agreement was announced on December 29, 2023.

The latest agreement aligns with the carrier’s broader fleet renewal program, involving the replacement of the current Boeing 767 long-haul fleet by spring 2024. Following this, DE plans to modernize its short- and medium-haul fleets, retiring existing Airbus A320, A321, and Boeing 757 aircraft and introducing 41 brand new A320neo family aircraft.

Condor’s current narrow-body fleet consists of Airbus A320s, Airbus A321s, and Boeing 757-300s. Photo: Julian Schöpfer/Airways

According to Steven Townend, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of BOC Aviation, the leasing company was excited to have the opportunity to collaborate with DE once again. According to the director, BOC’s goal is to assist in DE’s fleet expansion and modernization by providing them with six cutting-edge aircraft. This transaction not only reinforces our existing delivery pipeline of the world’s most advanced aircraft models but also enables BOC to sustain long-term growth.

According to data from Cirium Diio, DE currently has a fleet of 48 aircraft, of which 23 are Airbus narrowbodies. As of September 30, BOC Aviation had a fleet of 681 aircraft owned, managed, or on order.

Condor D-ANRI Airbus A330-900 MRU FIMP. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Recently, in October earlier this year, Condor announced that it had ordered three additional Airbus A330-900neo aircraft, slated to join the fleet in 2026 and 2027.

Björn Walther, Chief Financial Officer of Condor, expressed that the successful deal with BOC Aviation Limited marks another significant milestone for DE in its journey towards operating one of the most modern and efficient fleets in Europe.

Walther also emphasized the importance of the partnership with BOC Aviation and expressed gratitude for its continuous support and trustful cooperation as DE’s new partner.

Feature Image: Airbus A321neo. Photo: Condor