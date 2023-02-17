Azul Announces Nonstop Flights to Paris 

DALLAS — Azul Brazilian Airlines (AD) announced today the addition of a second European destination to its international long-haul network. The new nonstop service from the Sao Paulo—Viracopos (VCP) hub to Paris Orly Airport (ORY) will begin on April 26.

This will be ORY’s first South American destination and the only nonstop service between the two airports. Azul’s modern and efficient A350-900 aircraft will fly the service, which will seat 334 passengers in three cabins: 33 in Azul Business, 118 in Azul Economy Extra, and 183 in Azul Economy. The airline has configured the A350 on the route with 33 seats in Azul Business, 118 in Azul Economy Extra, and 183 in Azul Economy.

Flights depart AD’s Viracopos hub at 23:00 every Wednesday through Monday, allowing convenient connections from our network all over Brazil, with a scheduled arrival time at Paris Orly of 15:30 local. The return flight departs Orly at 22:15 and arrives in Viracopos at 4:45 AM local time. Flights will resume on July 31.

Azul bientôt à Paris ? 🇧🇷

La compagnie brésilienne #Azul à obtenu des droits de trafic pour cet été entre l'aéroport de Paris-Orly et l'aéroport international de São Paulo/Campinas. La ligne pourrait être opérée en Airbus A330 ou en A350. @ParisAeroport #Orly #Bresil pic.twitter.com/6d6DDfmyo3 — Gate 7 (@Gate7tweet) February 15, 2023

It was known earlier week via Twitter that AD, the fourth airline launched by JetBlue (B6) founder David Neeleman, had obtained slots to operate VCP-ORY flights. With over 30 million passengers per year, ORY is the second-largest airport in France. It is the closest and most convenient airport to the heart of Europe’s most visited city, located only 20 kilometers away.

Azul A350 aircraft. Photo: Monique Martinez/@monique_aviation, used with permission

Comments from Azul CEO

John Rodgerson, CEO of Azul, commented on the route by saying, “France is the next largest international market for Brazil after Portugal and our customers have been asking us to fly there for a long time. Now, thanks to our modern and fuel-efficient A350s we are pleased to add this important destination to our route network. Along with Miami/Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, and Lisbon, we are putting together a powerful portfolio of international destinations to complement our incredible network here in Brazil. Combined, we can take passengers from 150 destinations in Brazil to France, something that has never been accomplished before!.”

“In 2019 we were voted the World’s Best Airline by TripAdvisor and in 2022 we were the World’s most on-time airline according to Cirium – we cannot wait to bring this industry-leading experience to our customers flying to France,” Rodgerson adds.

Azul is the largest Airline in Brazil in terms of departures and destinations.

Featured image: Monique Martinez/@monique_aviation, used with permission