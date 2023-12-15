Azul Linhas Aéreas Announces Incremental A330neo Order
Airbus Airlines

Azul Linhas Aéreas Announces Incremental A330neo Order

Azul A330neo. Render: Airbus

DALLAS — Azul (AD) has unveiled an order for four additional A330-900s from a purchase agreement signed in June 2023. AD took delivery of the first A330neo in the Americas in 2019 and operates 12 A330 Family aircraft.

The A330neo is Airbus’ latest widebody aircraft. The latest-generation Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engine powers the A330-900, which is capable of flying 7,200 nautical miles (13,300 km) non-stop. By the end of November 2023, the A330 family had accumulated more than 1,800 orders from more than 130 customers worldwide, according to Airbus.

The aircraft features the award-winning Airspace cabin, which offers passengers a high level of comfort, ambiance, and design. This includes more individual space, enlarged overhead compartments, a new lighting system, and access to the latest in-flight entertainment and connectivity systems.

Airbus has sold more than 1,150 aircraft in Latin America and the Caribbean. More than 750 are in operation across the region, with around 500 in the backlog, representing a 58% market share of passenger aircraft in service. Since 1994, Airbus has won 75% of net orders in the region.

Azul began operations in 2008 and has since grown to become one of Brazil’s largest airlines, serving more than 160 destinations within Brazil, the United States, Europe, and South America.

Featured image: Azul A330neo. Render: Airbus

Tags:

Share This Post:

Digital Editor
Digital Editor at Airways, AVSEC interpreter, and visual artist. I am a grammar and sci-fi literature geek who loves editing text and film.

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest

N929NK Spirit A320neo. Photo: Jinyuan Liu/Airways
Airlines, Routes

Spirit Launches Southwest Florida-Puerto Rico Nonstop

December 15, 2023
Avianca Airbus A320 at ORD. Photo: Avianca
Airlines, Routes

Avianca Airlines Debuts Chicago-Guatemala Nonstop Route

December 15, 2023
Turkish Airlines New Airbus Order. Image: Airbus
Airbus, Airlines

Turkish Airlines Makes Historic Airbus Order to Expand

December 15, 2023
American Airlines. Photo: Alberto Cucini/ Airways
Airlines

American Awarded US$22m for Tech Ops-Tulsa Enhancement

December 15, 2023

You cannot copy content of this page

X