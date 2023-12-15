Azul Linhas Aéreas Announces Incremental A330neo Order

DALLAS — Azul (AD) has unveiled an order for four additional A330-900s from a purchase agreement signed in June 2023. AD took delivery of the first A330neo in the Americas in 2019 and operates 12 A330 Family aircraft.
The A330neo is Airbus’ latest widebody aircraft. The latest-generation Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engine powers the A330-900, which is capable of flying 7,200 nautical miles (13,300 km) non-stop. By the end of November 2023, the A330 family had accumulated more than 1,800 orders from more than 130 customers worldwide, according to Airbus.
The aircraft features the award-winning Airspace cabin, which offers passengers a high level of comfort, ambiance, and design. This includes more individual space, enlarged overhead compartments, a new lighting system, and access to the latest in-flight entertainment and connectivity systems.
Airbus has sold more than 1,150 aircraft in Latin America and the Caribbean. More than 750 are in operation across the region, with around 500 in the backlog, representing a 58% market share of passenger aircraft in service. Since 1994, Airbus has won 75% of net orders in the region.
Azul began operations in 2008 and has since grown to become one of Brazil’s largest airlines, serving more than 160 destinations within Brazil, the United States, Europe, and South America.
Featured image: Azul A330neo. Render: Airbus