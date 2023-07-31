Azerbaijan Airlines, Buta Airways to Merge Under AZAL Brand

DALLAS – Azerbaijan Airlines (J2) has announced that it will retire its Buta Airways (J2) low-cost brand in October 2023. The Baku-based flag carrier will replace the airline with a new no-frills fare class known as ‘Buta Budget’ onboard its own metal under the single brand – AZAL.

Buta Airways was created in 2016. It currently operates a fleet of seven Embraer E190s on routes across Russia, Turkey and the Middle East. No announcement has been made regarding the future of the E190 within the reorganised carrier.

The two carriers will merge in October. Photo: Azerbaijan Airways.

Single Brand

Speaking of the move, Azerbaijan Airlines said that “The merger will include the best qualities of both airlines, further expand the opportunities for our passengers to travel at affordable prices, as well as ensure that our customers can plan their trips comfortably and increase the level of service provided to them.

“All Buta Airways flights will be offered under the single AZAL brand with the same affordable prices as they are currently available but with a superior level of service.”

Earlier this year, Azerbaijan Airlines announced that it had ordered 12 Airbus A320neo family aircraft, including the larger A321, and eight new Boeing 787 Dreamliners. Currently, the carrier operates a fleet of 15 Airbus jets, including four A319ceos, six A320ceos, and two A340s. The new aircraft will be used to enhance its domestic and international network. It also has a single Boeing 757, two 767s and a pair of 787-8s.

Further information regarding the combined carriers is set to follow in due course.

Featured Image: 4K-AZ79 Azerbaijan Airbus A320 CDG/LFPG. Photo: Tony Borelais/Airways.