Azerbaijan Airlines Orders 12 A320neo Family Aircraft
DALLAS — Azerbaijan Airlines (J2) has placed a firm order for 12 Airbus A320neo Family aircraft including A320neo and A321neo. The European planemaker confirmed the deal today and the contract was signed at a ceremony held in Baku.

Currently, J2 operates a fleet of 15 Airbus planes including four A319ceo, six A320ceo, and two A340s. Moreover, since the commencement of this year, they have acquired three A320neo aircraft.

The Azerbaijan flag carrier intends to enhance its domestic and international flight network by utilizing the additional A320neo Family aircraft. The procurement of these additional A320neo Family aircraft is a part of J2’s plan to modernize its fleet by utilizing the most up-to-date and fuel-efficient planes, enhance its operational efficiency and competitiveness, and provide superior comfort to its passengers across its entire fleet.

The airline will reveal its engine preference at a later point.

Azerbaijan Airlines A320neo Order Signing Ceremony. Photo: Azerbaijan Airlines

Executive Comments on the Deal

The first Vice-President of the airline Samir Rzayev said that his airline is delighted to continue its mutually advantageous partnership with Airbus. He said, “We are pleased to continue mutually beneficial cooperation with Airbus on the modernization program of our fleet and intend to strengthen the bilateral partnership. The signed contract will provide our passengers with the most modern and comfortable single-aisle aircraft.”

Moreover, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer and Head of International, Christian Scherer highlighted the capabilities of the A320 Family aircraft and said that this order marks an important milestone in the fruitful relationship between Airbus and Azerbaijan Airlines.

“The A320neo Family continues to be a top choice for airlines looking for fuel-efficient and cost-effective fleet solutions. This order is a testament to the trust our customers have in the performance and reliability of our aircraft. We are confident that this choice will further boost the sustainable growth of Azerbaijan Airlines.”

Feature Image: Azerbaijan Airlines Airbus A320neo (Render) Photo: Airbus

Sharad Ranabhat mainly covers feature stories alongside other interesting articles. Having written for Sam Chui, Airlive, Travel Radar, Aviation Nepal and others, he aims to cover as many feature stories as possible here at Airways Magazine.

