Azerbaijan Airlines Adds More Dreamliners

DALLAS — The Azerbaijani state-owned flag carrier Azerbaijan Airlines (J2) expands its long-haul fleet. Boeing officially announced that the airline has ordered eight new Dreamliners.

Azerbaijan Airlines is one of the largest carriers in Central Asia, serving 40 destinations across 25 countries, with a fleet that includes one Boeing 757, two 767, and two 787-8 jets.

As early as 2019, the flag carrier, based in Baku, announced that it would buy eight new Boeing 787-8. The airline has now put this plan into practice and ordered eight new Dreamliners. The type would make it possible to profitably develop new routes from Azerbaijan and increase the capacity for traffic to Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan B787-8 Dreamliner Photo: Boeing

Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner

More than 85 customers around the world have placed orders for more than 1,600 787 Dreamliners, making the 787 the fastest-selling twin-aisle airplane in history.

The Boeing 787-8 on order is the shortest version of the series, which is also the basic model. It was put into service by ANA All Nippon Airways (NH) as the first Boeing-787 version at the end of October 2011. The aircraft can carry 210 to 250 passengers over long distances.

For the 787-8, Boeing recorded 420 fixed orders and 388 deliveries as of the end of March 2023.

Azerbaijan Airlines B787-8 Dreamliner Photo: Azerbaijan Airlines

Comments from Boeing, Azerbaijan Airlines

Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes said, “The 787 has helped position Azerbaijan Airlines as the leading carrier across Central Asia, with the airplane’s flexibility and capability opening Azerbaijan up to increased tourism and economic growth.

For more than 20 years we have enjoyed a tremendous partnership with Azerbaijan Airlines and this order for Dreamliners is a testament to the strength of our product family and the relationship between our companies.”

Jahangir Asgarov, president of Azerbaijan Airlines said, “The successful development of the country’s civil aviation has become possible thanks to the continuous support and attention of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

The signing of a contract with Boeing for the purchase of modern wide-body Boeing 787 Dreamliners is an important step in modernizing the fleet and increasing the level of AZAL air transportation.”

Feature image: Azerbaijan Airlines VP-BBR Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner | Photo: Lorenzo Giacobbo/Airways