ATR Releases Strong 2023 Financial Results

DALLAS — Franco-Italian regional aircraft manufacturer ATR has released its annual results for 2023. The report demonstrates solid growth in sales, deliveries, and support services.

In 2023, ATR sold 40 new aircraft, which is a 53% increase compared to the previous year. The company also welcomed 11 new customers, including new and pre-owned aircraft. Despite facing supply chain disruptions due to raw materials and components shortages, the aircraft manufacturer increased production and delivered 36 aircraft in 2023, a 44% increase from the previous year.

ATR’s CEO, Nathalie Tarnaud Laude, commented that 2024 will be a year of stabilization, setting the stage for future growth. The company has already delivered two aircraft since the beginning of the year, which is a promising start.

Photo: ATR

ATR Market Expansion

ATR opened 160 new routes operated by its aircraft in 2023, surpassing the 150 routes in 2022. Additionally, the company achieved its highest annual revenue since the onset of the pandemic, with revenues exceeding US$1.2 billion.

ATR’s expansion efforts were highlighted by orders from customers in Latin America and Europe in 2023, showcasing its global reach and appeal. The company anticipates continued demand in the regional aircraft market, particularly in South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Brazil.

Furthermore, turboprop manufacturer hopes that new environmental regulations will drive replacement demand, especially in Europe, Japan, Canada, and the United States. ATR reports that its aircraft fleet reduces more emissions when compared to similar-sized regional jets.

Overall, ATR’s annual results for 2023 demonstrate strong growth in sales, deliveries, and support services. The company, headquartered in Blagnac, France, a suburb of Toulouse, is optimistic about its prospects and aims to remain a leading regional aircraft manufacturer. Its competitors and similar companies include Daher, Piper Aircraft, Diamond Aircraft and Textron Aviation.

Featured imagE: ATR turboprop. Photo: ATR