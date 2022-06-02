DALLAS – Atlas Air (5Y) has taken possession of the first of four Boeing 747-8 freighters to operate on behalf of Cainiao, the logistics arm of Alibaba Group.

The freight operation is part of a previously announced long-term agreement. The type will improve capacity on flights between China and the Americas. 5Y plans to receive the remaining three Boeing 747-8 freighters this year.

The Boeing 747-8F, ordered by 5Y in Q1 2021, enhances Cainiao’s service between China, the United States, Brazil, and Chile aboard the most capable, technologically advanced, and environmentally friendly widebody freighter, with a 20% more payload capacity and 16% lower fuel consumption than the Boeing 747-400F.

Atlas’ investment in these new aircraft, as previously disclosed, demonstrates its commitment to environmental stewardship by reducing aviation emissions, resource usage, and noise. The legendary Boeing 747 program has been in operation for more than 50 years and will continue to play an important role in keeping global supply lines moving for decades.

The Boeing 747-8 is the only factory-built freighter with nose-loading capabilities now in production, and it will meet the airfreight market’s long-term needs.

Atlas Air N412MC Boeing 747-400F(SCD). Photo: John Leivaditis/Airways

Comments from Atlas Air, Cainiao

“These four new 747-8s allow us to offer our customers significant growth opportunities to capitalize on strong demand and deliver value on what we consider among the best and most versatile widebody freighters in the market,” said Michael T. Steen, Executive Vice President and CEO, Atlas Air Worldwide.

Steen added, “We are pleased that the first of our new 747s will be placed on a long-term basis with Cainiao, as they continue strengthening their presence as a global e-Commerce logistics leader, and we look forward to continuing to support their growth and expansion.”

Dandy Zhang, Commercial Director of Cainiao’s Cross-border business said, “As a global smart logistics company, Cainiao has been consistently enhancing our logistics services to satisfy the booming demand for e-Commerce in the Americas. We have been operating daily chartered flights linking China and the Americas since last year, in partnership with Atlas Air, and now we are excited to embrace the new 747-8 freighter as a token of commitment to serve our global customers with sustainable and efficient logistics.”

Featured image: Atlas Air Boeing 747-8F. Photo: Atlas Air