Arajet Submits Route Application to US DoT 

DALLAS — Arajet (DM), a brand-new low-cost startup airline headquartered in the Dominican Republic, has submitted an application to the US government to begin flights between both countries.

The Santo Domingo-based airline requested permission from the US Department of Transportation (DOT) on March 1 to operate flights between the Dominican Republic and San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU), Miami (MIA), and New York (EWR).

the airline states in the file that “Fall 2023” is the target start date for the flights.

Miami International Airport. Photo: Miami-Dade Aviation Department

The Status Quo

According to DM, American carriers operate 52,000 flights to the Dominican Republic. The approval of the DM’s service will make for a more balanced market, and the general public will have access to more appealing low-cost travel options.

The following airlines now offer service between US cities and the Dominican Republic: American Airlines (AA), United Airlines (UA), JetBlue Airways (B6), Delta Air Lines (DL), Sun Country Airlines (SY), Spirit Airlines (NK), Frontier Airlines (F9), and Southwest Airlines (WN).

With a fleet of five leased Boeing 737 Max aircraft, Arajet began operations in September 2022 and presently flies to 17 destinations in 11 nations around Latin America and the Caribbean. According to the corporation, more than 50% of its routes are brand-new non-stop services.

Arajet Boeing 737-8. Render: Boeing

Arajet’s Potential

Arajet has 20 Max planes on order with Boeing, the first of which it anticipates will arrive in 2024, and is planning to expand its fleet of leased aircraft this year.

As stated in the application, “Arajet intends to develop its network in both breadth (destinations) and depth (frequencies) to increase connectivity in the region. This comprises a number of U.S. locations where there is a substantial demand for leisure travel to the Dominican Republic as well as a sizable Dominican diaspora.

In its second phase of growth, the airline “will provide new services to additional cities without existing direct connectivity to the Dominican Republic.” According to Arajet, this is also being done in order to “provide greater flexibility in service between the two nations” by negotiating an open skies agreement with the USA.

Do you think Arajet will be a low-cost game-changer for flights between the Dominican Republic and the US?

Featured image: Arajet Boeing 737-8. Render: Boeing