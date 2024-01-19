Analyzing the 10 Largest Aviation Markets

DALLAS — The aviation industry has undergone significant transformations in the last three years. In this analysis, we delve into the Q4 2023 figures, comparing the seating capacity of the 10 largest aviation markets with those from Q4 2019.
We have used data provided by the Cirium Diio system, which presents a thorough overview of the transformations occurring in each market, shedding light on the complex relationships between major airlines and airports.
Furthermore, we have gathered information on the largest airlines and airports, along with their respective seating capacities as of January 2024. This data has been sourced from ch-aviation.com, collating the data to ensure its accuracy and reliability.
The US Aviation Market
In dissecting the Q4 2023 figures compared to Q4 2019 for the U.S. aviation market, it is evident that there was a 4% increase in domestic capacity. This increase indicates a commendable recovery in the nation’s air travel sector.
The growth in domestic capacity can be attributed to two main factors: the ongoing rebound of the U.S. economy and the restoration of confidence in domestic travel.
Decline in International Connections, Specifically with China
The international sector, particularly connections with China, has faced a substantial 84% decline. This sharp decline can be attributed to various factors, including geopolitical tensions, travel restrictions, and the long-term effects of the global pandemic. The significant reduction in international connections highlights the major challenges in the U.S.-China air travel relationship.
In contrast, the U.S. experienced a positive trajectory in connections with one of China’s largest neighbors, India, with a notable 25% increase in seat capacity. This growth could indicate several factors, such as strengthening economic ties between the two countries, increased business travel, or a growing number of Indian expats traveling between the U.S. and India.
This increase in seat capacity signifies the potential for expanded travel and collaboration between the U.S. and India, showcasing a positive trend in their air travel connectivity.
Capacity to Traditional European Allies, South America, West Asia
US capacity with traditional European allies showed a mixed performance. The US witnessed a 2% increase in seat capacity to the UK, indicating a stable and growing air travel relationship between the two countries. However, the growth with Spain was relatively more modest, with a 1% increase in seat capacity.
On the other hand, the US-Brazil market experienced a decline, with a 9% reduction in seat capacity. This decrease points to a challenging period in air travel between the US and Brazil.
Capacity to Germany remained relatively stable, with a marginal -1% decrease in seat capacity. This slight decrease suggests consistent air travel between the US and Germany.
In contrast, the US to Turkiye market experienced exceptional growth, with a remarkable 69% increase in seat capacity. This surge in capacity can be attributed to various factors, including Turkiye’s growing prominence as a transit destination and expanded economic ties between the US and Turkiye.
The Largest Airlines in the US Aviation Market by Seat Capacity
50,578,710 monthly seats in January 2024
|S. No.
|Airlines
|Average Monthly Seat Capacity
|% of Total Seat Monthly Capacity
|Airlines Origin
|1
|American Airlines
|10,879,491
|21.53%
|United States
|2
|Southwest Airlines
|9,868,702
|19.53%
|United States
|3
|Delta Air Lines
|9,376,924
|18.56%
|United States
|4
|United Airlines
|7,904,433
|15.64%
|United States
|5
|Alaska Airlines
|2,127,409
|4.21%
|United States
|6
|Spirit Airlines
|2,088,260
|4.13%
|United States
|7
|JetBlue Airways
|1,747,198
|3.46%
|United States
|8
|Frontier Airlines
|1,487,714
|2.94%
|United States
|9
|Allegiant Air
|682,677
|1.35%
|United States
|10
|Hawaiian Airlines
|591,885
|1.17%
|United States
The Largest Airports in the US Aviation Market by Seat Capacity
|S. No.
|Airport
|Average Monthly Seat Capacity
|% of Total Monthly Seat Capacity
|1
|Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)
|2,614,617
|5.17%
|2
|Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)
|2,131,880
|4.21%
|3
|Denver International Airport (DEN)
|2,025,981
|4.01%
|4
|Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)
|1,917,309
|3.79%
|5
|Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD)
|1,834,195
|3.63%
|6
|Orlando International Airport (MCO)
|1,646,389
|3.26%
|7
|Miami International Airport (MIA)
|1,616,485
|3.20%
|8
|John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)
|1,542,134
|3.05%
|9
|Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT)
|1,514,554
|2.99%
|10
|McCarran International Airport (LAS)
|1,478,987
|2.92%
Chinese Aviation Market
China’s domestic capacity experienced a 23% increase, reflecting a notable surge in domestic air travel demand. This growth aligns with economic factors and the expanding preference for domestic air travel.
Internationally, the connection with the US witnessed a substantial 84% decline, as stated above. Seat capacity in the Sino-Japanese air travel corridor faced a 49% reduction, reflecting hurdles. Similarly, the capacity to Spain experienced a 9% decline, indicating challenges in recovering pre-pandemic capacity between the two markets.
In contrast, seat capacity between China and the UK showed stability with a 4% increase. The connection with Indonesia saw a significant 53% decline, revealing complexities in maintaining seat capacity with this Southeast Asian nation.
Returning to Europe, capacity to Germany experienced a 23% reduction. This decrease indicates a decrease in flight frequencies in the Sino-German air travel corridor. On the other hand, connections with Turkiye remained stable, with a marginal 1% increase in seat capacity.
In conclusion, China’s aviation market exhibited a mix of domestic growth and international variations. The surge in domestic capacity contrasts with challenges in key international connections. Whereas, nonexistent nonstop flights to India and Brazil indicate distinct challenges in establishing direct air links with these nations.
The Largest Airlines in the Chinese Aviation Market by Seat Capacity
43,220,520 monthly seats in January 2024
|S. No.
|Airlines
|Average Monthly Seat Capacity
|% of Total Monthly Seat Capacity
|Airlines Origin
|1
|China Southern Airlines
|6,836,492
|15.83%
|China
|2
|China Eastern Airlines
|6,515,061
|15.09%
|China
|3
|Air China
|4,975,757
|11.52%
|China
|4
|Hainan Airlines
|2,380,641
|5.51%
|China
|5
|Shenzhen Airlines
|2,011,200
|4.66%
|China
|6
|Sichuan Airlines
|1,997,153
|4.62%
|China
|7
|Xiamen Airlines
|1,816,433
|4.21%
|China
|8
|Shandong Airlines
|1,655,454
|3.83%
|China
|9
|Spring Airlines
|1,317,600
|3.05%
|China
|10
|Juneyao Air
|1,137,270
|2.63%
|China
The Largest Airports in the Chinese Aviation Market by Seat Capacity
|S. No.
|Airport
|Average Monthly Seat Capacity
|% of Total Monthly Seat Capacity
|1
|Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport (CAN)
|2,266,421
|5.24%
|2
|Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG)
|2,168,682
|5.02%
|3
|Beijing Capital International Airport (PEK)
|2,054,118
|4.75%
|4
|Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport (SZX)
|1,821,239
|4.21%
|5
|Chengdu Tianfu International Airport (TFU)
|1,581,818
|3.66%
|6
|Beijing Daxing International Airport (PKX)
|1,452,485
|3.36%
|7
|Kunming Changshui International Airport (KMG)
|1,437,658
|3.33%
|8
|Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport (SHA)
|1,363,358
|3.15%
|9
|Xi’an Xianyang International Airport (XIY)
|1,322,505
|3.06%
|10
|Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport (HGH)
|1,285,739
|2.97%
Indian Aviation Market
When analyzing Q4 2023 against Q4 2019 in India’s aviation market, distinctive patterns in seat capacity become evident. India’s domestic capacity experienced a marginal 4% decrease, indicating ongoing challenges within the industry.
Challenges in India’s Domestic Capacity
The decrease in domestic capacity can be attributed to various factors, including:
- Grounding of aircraft: The grounding of tens of aircraft due to engine issues has impacted the overall capacity in the domestic market.
- Difficulty in obtaining spare parts: Challenges in obtaining necessary spare parts for aircraft maintenance have further contributed to the decrease in capacity.
- Suspension of flights by Go Air: The suspension of flights by Go Air, one of India’s prominent airlines, has also affected the overall domestic capacity.
Varied Changes in International Connections in the Indian Aviation Market
The Indian aviation market witnessed varied changes in its key international connections. These changes can be summarized as follows:
The connection between India and the US experienced a significant 25% increase in seat capacity. This increase signifies strengthened ties between the two nations, a high demand for air travel, and an increase in flight frequency by the Indian flag carrier.
In the Sino-Indian air travel corridor, the absence of nonstop flights with China indicates logistical challenges for direct air travel between the two nations.
Connections with Japan saw a 7% reduction in seat capacity. On the other hand, the scheduled seat capacity between India and the U.K. experienced a substantial 53% increase, indicating a growing air travel relationship between the two countries.
Finally, India’s connections with other major aviation markets, namely Spain, Brazil, Indonesia, Germany, and Turkiye, present distinct scenarios. The absence of nonstop flights with Spain and Brazil may indicate unique challenges or limited demand for direct flights with these nations.
Both Indonesia and Germany have recovered to pre-pandemic levels and did not show any changes in seating capacity with India.
Moving on, India’s aviation market experienced a surge in seat capacity in its connection with Turkiye, showing a moderate 20% increase in seat capacity.
Thanks to IndiGo’s (6E) flight to Istanbul, utilizing leased Turkish Airlines’ (TK) Boeing 777-300ERs. This growth may reflect consistent demand and strong air travel ties between India and Turkiye.
The Largest Airlines in the Indian Aviation Market by Seat Capacity
10,512,950 monthly seats in January 2024
|S. No.
|Airlines
|Average Monthly Seat Capacity
|% of Total Monthly Seat Capacity
|Airlines Origin
|1
|IndiGo Airlines
|5,442,212
|51.81%
|India
|2
|Air India
|1,119,241
|10.65%
|India
|3
|Vistara
|841,198
|8.01%
|India
|4
|SpiceJet
|529,341
|5.04%
|India
|5
|AIX Connect
|514,896
|4.90%
|India
|6
|Air India Express
|364,989
|3.47%
|India
|7
|Akasa Air
|332,166
|3.16%
|India
|8
|Emirates
|148,068
|1.41%
|United Arab Emirates
|9
|Alliance Air (India)
|121,730
|1.16%
|India
|10
|Etihad Airways
|81,411
|0.77%
|United Arab Emirates
The Largest Airport in the Indian Aviation Market by Seat Capacity
|S. No.
|Airport
|Average Monthly Seat Capacity
|% of Total Monthly Seat Capacity
|1
|Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL)
|1,964,714
|18.69%
|2
|Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (BOM)
|1,529,044
|14.54%
|3
|Kempegowda International Airport (BLR)
|1,017,211
|9.68%
|4
|Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (HYD)
|723,500
|6.88%
|5
|Chennai International Airport (MAA)
|605,036
|5.76%
|6
|Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport (CCU)
|529,912
|5.04%
|7
|Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (AMD)
|323,828
|3.08%
|8
|Cochin International Airport (COK)
|282,273
|2.69%
|9
|Pune Airport (PNQ)
|259,499
|2.47%
|10
|Goa International Airport (GOI)
|186,647
|1.78%
Japanese Aviation Market
Japan’s domestic capacity saw a marginal 3% decrease, suggesting a slight decrement in the nation’s domestic air travel seat capacity.
Internationally, Japan faced declines in seat capacity across major aviation markets. The connection with the U.S. experienced a 13% reduction, reflecting challenges in the Sino-Japanese air travel corridor. Connections with China reveal a substantial 49% decrease, indicating broader challenges between the two largest Asian markets.
Connections with India and the U.K. experienced declines, with seat capacity reductions of 7% and 21%, respectively as compared to pre-pandemic levels. In contrast, Japan’s connection with Turkiye stands out with a 77% increase in seat capacity.
Japan’s connectivity with Indonesia (-33%) and Germany (-32%) suffered major challenges in maintaining seat capacity with these nations. These declines may be due to the reduced number of destinations alongside the reduction in flight frequencies as compared to 2019.
In conclusion, Japan’s aviation market faced challenges in the domestic sector as well as in most of its international connections. While facing challenges with other major aviation markets, the remarkable growth in seat capacity to Turkiye stands out.
Note that Japan does not have any nonstop scheduled flights with Spain and Brazil.
The Largest Airlines in the Japanese Aviation Market by Seat Capacity
9,030,589 monthly seats in January 2024
|S. No.
|Airlines
|Average Monthly Seat Capacity
|% of Total Monthly Seat Capacity
|Airlines Origin
|1
|ANA – All Nippon Airways
|2,517,933
|27.90%
|Japan
|2
|JAL – Japan Airlines
|2,167,808
|24.02%
|Japan
|3
|Skymark Airlines
|451,350
|5%
|Japan
|4
|Peach Aviation
|412,580
|4.57%
|Japan
|5
|Jetstar Japan
|275,560
|3.05%
|Japan
|6
|Solaseed Air
|236,640
|2.62%
|Japan
|7
|Air Do
|217,728
|2.41%
|Japan
|8
|JTA – Japan Transocean Air
|185,130
|2.05%
|Japan
|9
|StarFlyer
|158,100
|1.75%
|Japan
|10
|Korean Air
|105,784
|1.17%
|South Korea
The Largest Airports in the Japanese Aviation Market by Seat Capacity
|S. No.
|Airport
|Average Monthly Seat Capacity
|% of Total Monthly Seat Capacity
|1
|Tokyo International Airport (Haneda) (HND)
|2,442,722
|27.05%
|2
|Narita International Airport (NRT)
|1,051,210
|11.64%
|3
|Kansai International Airport (KIX)
|782,244
|8.66%
|4
|Fukuoka Airport (FUK)
|733,621
|8.12%
|5
|New Chitose Airport (CTS)
|668,602
|7.40%
|6
|Naha Airport (OKA)
|551,441
|6.11%
|7
|Osaka International Airport (Itami) (ITM)
|447,861
|4.96%
|8
|Chubu Centrair International Airport (NGO)
|300,266
|3.32%
|9
|Kagoshima Airport (KOJ)
|170,648
|1.89%
|10
|Sendai Airport (SDJ)
|113,098
|1.25%
The UK Aviation Market
The UK’s domestic capacity experienced a 7% decrease, reflecting slight reductions and adjustments in the nation’s domestic air travel sector.
Global Connections and European Partnerships
- The connection with the US witnessed a 2% increase in seat capacity, indicating a slow but stable growth of air travel between the two nations. Similarly, connections with China saw a moderate 4% increase in seat capacity in 2023 as compared to 2019 figures.
- The connection with India experienced a substantial 53% increase in seat capacity, pointing towards strengthened economic ties, increased business travel, increased flight frequency, and a growing number of Indian expats between the U.K. and India. However, Japan faced a 21% reduction in seat capacity.
- Connections with Spain demonstrated a 7% increase in seat capacity, highlighting a positive trajectory in the UK-Spain air travel corridor, whereas the connection with Germany faced a 15% reduction.
- Among all of the international connections, the UK’s connection with Turkiye stands out with a remarkable 87% increase in seat capacity. This surge may be attributed to growing economic ties, increased tourism, or expanded flight frequencies to cater to rising demand in this specific air travel corridor.
In conclusion, the UK’s aviation market experienced a mix of domestic decline and varied international connections. While facing challenges with some European partners, the substantial increase in seat capacity with India and Turkiye stands out.
It’s worth noting that the U.K. doesn’t have any nonstop scheduled flights with Indonesia.
The Largest Airlines in the U.K. Aviation Market by Seat Capacity
6,171,051 monthly seats in January 2024
|S. No.
|Airlines
|Average Monthly Seat Capacity
|% of Total Monthly Seat Capacity
|Airlines Origin
|1
|British Airways
|1,368,271
|22.60%
|United Kingdom
|2
|Ryanair
|1,028,634
|16.99%
|Ireland
|3
|easyJet UK
|809,455
|13.37%
|United Kingdom
|4
|Jet2 (United Kingdom)
|178,903
|2.95%
|United Kingdom
|5
|Aer Lingus
|159,192
|2.63%
|Ireland
|6
|Emirates
|151,127
|2.50%
|United Arab Emirates
|7
|Virgin Atlantic
|149,428
|2.47%
|United Kingdom
|8
|Wizz Air UK
|134,333
|2.22%
|United Kingdom
|9
|KLM Royal Dutch Airlines
|130,824
|2.16%
|Netherlands
|10
|Ryanair UK
|122,850
|2.03%
|United Kingdom
Largest Airport in the U.K. Aviation Market by Seat Capacity
|S. No.
|Airport
|Average Monthly Seat Capacity
|% of Total Monthly Seat Capacity
|1
|London Heathrow Airport (LHR)
|2,204,720
|35.73%
|2
|London Gatwick Airport (LGW)
|756,832
|12.26%
|3
|London Stansted Airport (STN)
|634,858
|10.29%
|4
|Manchester Airport (MAN)
|580,943
|9.41%
|5
|London Luton Airport (LTN)
|340,111
|5.51%
|6
|Edinburgh Airport (EDI)
|293,419
|4.75%
|7
|Birmingham Airport (BHX)
|237,874
|3.85%
|8
|Bristol Airport (BRS)
|164,729
|2.67%
|9
|Glasgow Airport (GLA)
|159,467
|2.58%
|10
|Belfast International Airport (BFS)
|126,795
|2.05%
Spanish Aviation Market
When analyzing the seat capacity data from the last quarter of 2023 compared to the pre-pandemic year of 2019, the Spanish aviation market has witnessed an 8% boost in domestic seat capacity. This increase highlights the growing demand for internal air travel within Spain.
On the global stage, Spain’s air travel connections have shown a mix of changes. The connection between Spain and the U.S. reported a marginal 1% increase in seat capacity. This increase indicates steady flight connections between the two countries, reflecting a stable air travel relationship.
Challenges have surfaced in the Sino-Spanish air travel corridor, as connections with China experienced a 9% reduction in seat capacity. This decrease points to difficulties or obstacles in establishing and maintaining direct air travel between Spain and China.
In contrast, the connection between the UK and Spain exhibited positive growth with a 7% increase in seat capacity. This increase suggests a gradual growth in connections between the two countries.
However, navigating pandemic-related and operational challenges, particularly with Brazil, the seating capacity between Brazil and Spain faced a 21% reduction. Notably, Spain does not have any nonstop scheduled flights with India and Japan, indicating the absence of direct air travel connections between these countries.
On the other hand, the connection between Spain and Turkiye saw a remarkable 21% increase in seat capacity. This significant growth signifies Turkiye as one of the fast-growing air travel connections for Spain.
The Largest Airlines in the Spanish Aviation Market by Seat Capacity
5,892,133 monthly seats in January 2024
|S. No.
|Airlines
|Average Monthly Seat Capacity
|% of Total Monthly Seat Capacity
|Airlines Origin
|1
|Ryanair
|1,228,155
|21.20%
|Ireland
|2
|Iberia
|1,098,347
|18.96%
|Spain
|3
|Vueling Airlines
|1,009,464
|17.42%
|Spain
|4
|Air Europa
|478,483
|8.26%
|Spain
|5
|Binter Canarias
|244,112
|4.21%
|Spain
|6
|Jet2 (United Kingdom)
|115,608
|2%
|United Kingdom
|7
|easyJet UK
|96,714
|1.67%
|United Kingdom
|8
|Wizz Air Malta
|83,720
|1.45%
|Malta
|9
|Wizz Air
|80,894
|1.40%
|Hungary
|10
|Lufthansa
|77,123
|1.33%
|Germany
The Largest Airports in the Spanish Aviation Market by Seat Capacity
|S. No.
|Airport
|Average Monthly Seat Capacity
|% of Total Monthly Seat Capacity
|1
|Adolfo Suárez Madrid–Barajas Airport (MAD)
|1,515,840
|25.73%
|2
|Barcelona–El Prat Josep Tarradellas Airport (BCN)
|1,148,786
|19.50%
|3
|Málaga Airport (AGP)
|405,178
|6.88%
|4
|Gran Canaria Airport (LPA)
|377,660
|6.41%
|5
|Tenerife South Airport (TFS)
|342,431
|5.81%
|6
|Palma de Mallorca Airport (PMI)
|299,640
|5.09%
|7
|Alicante–Elche Airport (ALC)
|286,295
|4.86%
|8
|Lanzarote Airport (ACE)
|206,396
|3.50%
|9
|Valencia Airport (VLC)
|204,432
|3.47%
|10
|Seville Airport (SVQ)
|192,888
|3.27%
Brazilian Aviation Market
Delving into the Brazilian aviation market, the market faced a 3% reduction in domestic capacity, indicating a reduction in flight frequencies in the domestic sector. This deduction in capacity may be attributed to various factors, including economic fluctuations and evolving travel trends.
Internationally, Brazil faced challenges in major connections. The US-Brazil air travel corridor saw a notable 9% reduction in seat capacity, reflecting complexities in maintaining the pre-pandemic capacity between the two nations. Connections with the UK and Spain also experienced declines with a 12% and 21% reduction in seat capacity, respectively, further signaling challenges in maintaining pre-pandemic levels.
Brazil lacks nonstop flights with India, Japan, and China. However, a significant boost in seat capacity is apparent in the connection with Turkiye, which stands out with a 48% increase in seat capacity, showcasing increased demand, flight frequency, and potential opportunities in this specific air travel sector.
In conclusion, Brazil’s aviation market has experienced difficulties in maintaining domestic seat capacity and is currently navigating challenges in key international connections, emphasizing the need for adaptability and flight adjustments in days to come.
The Largest Airlines in the Brazilian Aviation Market by Seat Capacity
6,485,077 monthly seats in January 2024
|S. No.
|Airlines
|Average Monthly Seat Capacity
|% of Total Monthly Seat Capacity
|Airlines Origin
|1
|LATAM Airlines
|2,318,715
|35.77%
|Chile
|2
|GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes
|1,818,456
|28.05%
|Brazil
|3
|Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras
|1,812,714
|27.96%
|Brazil
|4
|VoePass Linhas Aéreas
|66,300
|1.02%
|Brazil
|5
|TAP Air Portugal
|59,073
|0.91%
|Portugal
|6
|Aerolíneas Argentinas
|38,161
|0.59%
|Argentina
|7
|Copa Airlines
|33,322
|0.51%
|Panama
|8
|American Airlines
|27,719
|0.43%
|United States
|9
|SKY Airline (Chile)
|24,878
|0.38%
|Chile
|10
|United Airlines
|21,845
|0.34%
|United States
The Largest Airports in the Brazilian Aviation Market by Seat Capacity
|S. No.
|Airport
|Average Monthly Seat Capacity
|% of Total Monthly Seat Capacity
|1
|São Paulo/Guarulhos–Governador André Franco Montoro International Airport (GRU)
|1,251,872
|19.30%
|2
|São Paulo/Congonhas Airport (CGH)
|715,474
|11.03%
|3
|Rio de Janeiro/Galeão–Antonio Carlos Jobim International Airport (GIG)
|445,878
|6.88%
|4
|Brasília–Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek International Airport (BSB)
|426,158
|6.57%
|5
|Belo Horizonte/Tancredo Neves International Airport (CNF)
|337,343
|5.20%
|6
|Campinas/Viracopos International Airport (VCP)
|327,026
|5.04%
|7
|Recife/Guararapes–Gilberto Freyre International Airport (REC)
|301,137
|4.64%
|8
|Salvador–Deputado Luís Eduardo Magalhães International Airport (SSA)
|234,018
|3.61%
|9
|Porto Alegre/Salgado Filho International Airport (POA)
|211,724
|3.26%
|10
|Rio de Janeiro/Santos Dumont Airport (SDU)
|174,432
|2.69%
Indonesian Aviation Market
One of the largest in the Asia-Pacific region, the Indonesian aviation market saw a 26% decrease in domestic capacity, as compared to pre-pandemic figures.
Internationally, Indonesia faced challenges in major connections, particularly with a substantial 53% reduction in seat capacity in the China-Indonesia air travel corridor. Challenges persist in maintaining connections with India, Japan, the UK, and Spain, where nonstop flights are absent. Moreover, Indonesia has no nonstop flights to and from the US as of now.
In contrast, seat capacity with Turkiye showcased stability with a marginal -1% change in seat capacity.
To sum up, Indonesia’s aviation market experienced a notable decrement in domestic air traffic whereas the Asian country still faced challenges in launching non-stop flights to many international markets.
The Largest Airlines in the Indonesian Aviation Market by Seat Capacity
6,228,750 monthly seats in January 2024
|S. No.
|Airlines
|Average Monthly Seat Capacity
|% of Total Monthly Seat Capacity
|Airlines Origin
|1
|Lion Air
|1,752,692
|28.18%
|Indonesia
|2
|Batik Air
|934,278
|15.02%
|Indonesia
|3
|Citilink
|726,760
|11.69%
|Indonesia
|4
|Super Air Jet
|682,920
|10.98%
|Indonesia
|5
|Garuda Indonesia
|525,920
|8.46%
|Indonesia
|6
|Indonesia AirAsia
|236,340
|3.80%
|Indonesia
|7
|Wings Air (Indonesia)
|235,584
|3.79%
|Indonesia
|8
|Sriwijaya Air
|140,571
|2.26%
|Indonesia
|9
|Pelita Air
|120,780
|1.94%
|Indonesia
|10
|TransNusa
|77,229
|1.24%
|Indonesia
Largest Airport in the Indonesian Aviation Market by Seat Capacity
|S. No.
|Airport
|Average Monthly Seat Capacity
|% of Total Monthly Seat Capacity
|1
|Soekarno–Hatta International Airport (CGK)
|1,837,165
|29.49%
|2
|Ngurah Rai International Airport (DPS)
|690,742
|11.09%
|3
|Sultan Hasanuddin International Airport (UPG)
|589,829
|9.47%
|4
|Juanda International Airport (SUB)
|537,817
|8.63%
|5
|Kualanamu International Airport (KNO)
|236,588
|3.80%
|6
|Sultan Aji Muhammad Sulaiman Airport (BPN)
|172,329
|2.77%
|7
|Yogyakarta International Airport (YIA)
|156,448
|2.51%
|8
|Halim Perdanakusuma International Airport (HLP)
|129,306
|2.08%
|9
|Hang Nadim International Airport (BTH)
|124,432
|2%
|10
|Sultan Syarif Kasim II International Airport (PKU)
|110,419
|1.77%
German Aviation Market
Comparing Q4 2023 against Q4 2019 shows a 47% decline in domestic seat capacity within Germany’s domestic aviation market. This signals a significant reduction in domestic seat capacity alongside wider domestic flight and frequency reductions over the last few years.
On the global stage, Germany experienced a notable reduction in seat capacity in key international connections. The direct flight seat capacity to China and Germany faced a 23% reduction in seat capacity highlighting the complexities encountered in these major air travel corridors, reflecting challenges in maintaining pre-pandemic levels.
Moreover, the seat capacity between the United States and Germany remained almost similar to the pre-pandemic levels with a marginal -1% reduction in seat capacity.
In contrast, connections with India showcased a positive trend, witnessing a 6% increase in seat capacity. However, challenges persist in connections with Japan and the UK, witnessing -32% and -15% reductions in seat capacity, respectively.
In summation, Germany’s aviation market exemplified an ever-evolving market showcasing the difficulty in maintaining domestic capacity and the challenges encountered in major international connections.
The Largest Airlines in the German Aviation Market by Seat Capacity
4,482,231 monthly seats in January 2024
|S. No.
|Airlines
|Average Monthly Seat Capacity
|% of Total Monthly Seat Capacity
|Airlines Origin
|1
|Lufthansa
|1,692,861
|38.19%
|Germany
|2
|Eurowings
|358,420
|8.09%
|Germany
|3
|Ryanair
|306,981
|6.93%
|Ireland
|4
|Turkish Airlines
|138,004
|3.11%
|Turkey
|5
|Condor
|110,414
|2.49%
|Germany
|6
|British Airways
|98,482
|2.22%
|United Kingdom
|7
|Wizz Air
|88,310
|1.99%
|Hungary
|8
|Air Dolomiti
|87,340
|1.97%
|Italy
|9
|KLM Royal Dutch Airlines
|86,888
|1.96%
|Netherlands
|10
|Pegasus Airlines
|83,662
|1.89%
|Turkey
The Largest Airports in the German Aviation Market by Seat Capacity
|S. No.
|Airport
|Average Monthly Seat Capacity
|% of Total Monthly Seat Capacity
|1
|Frankfurt Airport (FRA)
|1,539,430
|34.35%
|2
|Munich Airport (MUC)
|927,921
|20.70%
|3
|Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER)
|499,883
|11.15%
|4
|Düsseldorf Airport (DUS)
|396,906
|8.86%
|5
|Hamburg Airport (HAM)
|305,427
|6.81%
|6
|Stuttgart Airport (STR)
|161,452
|3.60%
|7
|Cologne/Bonn Airport (CGN)
|156,936
|3.50%
|8
|Hanover Airport (HAJ)
|81,286
|1.81%
|9
|Dortmund Airport (DTM)
|68,260
|1.52%
|10
|Nuremberg Airport (NUE)
|67,212
|1.50%
Turkish Aviation Market
Analyzing the seat capacity between Q4 of 2023 against Q4 of 2019, the Turkish aviation industry saw a 6% reduction in domestic seat capacity.
On the international level, Turkiye positioned itself as one of the major aviation markets to surpass the pre-pandemic numbers in the majority of the international aviation markets. A 69% surge in seat capacity between the US and Turkiye highlights a fostering air travel relationship with the U.S., showcasing Turkiye’s focus and increased demand for travel between the two countries.
In addition, a 20% increase in seat capacity between India and Turkiye signifies strengthened ties, emphasizing consistent demand, increased flight frequency, and air travel connections between the two countries. 6E, the leading Indian carrier currently operates high-density Boeing 777s leased from the Turkish flag carrier on flights to and from Turkiye, further boosting the seat capacity.
The Brazil-Turkiye connection witnessed a 48% increase in seat capacity, highlighting potential opportunities and significant growth in capacity between these nations. Nevertheless, the routes to the United Kingdom experienced an 87% increase in seat capacity, signaling a growing air travel relationship driven by economic factors and heightened demand for air travel.
A substantial 21% increase in seat capacity signifies a strengthening air travel connection with Spain, highlighting Turkiye’s nack for seizing growth opportunities.
While connections with China, Indonesia, Japan, and Germany remain stable with marginal changes in seat capacity, the standout growth in the UK, US, and Brazil aviation markets highlight Turkiye’s capability to navigate through the challenges resulted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Largest Airlines in the Turkish Aviation Market by Seat Capacity
4,937,760 monthly seats in January 2024
|S. No.
|Airlines
|Average Monthly Seat Capacity
|% of Total Monthly Seat Capacity
|Airlines Origin
|1
|Turkish Airlines
|2,941,907
|59.89%
|Turkey
|2
|Pegasus Airlines
|1,180,394
|24.03%
|Turkey
|3
|SunExpress
|275,184
|5.60%
|Turkey
|4
|Aeroflot
|28,888
|0.59%
|Russia
|5
|Saudia
|27,692
|0.56%
|Saudi Arabia
|6
|Qatar Airways
|19,286
|0.39%
|Qatar
|7
|Emirates
|16,961
|0.35%
|United Arab Emirates
|8
|Mahan Air
|16,866
|0.34%
|Iran
|9
|AZAL Azerbaijan Airlines
|15,972
|0.33%
|Azerbaijan
|10
|Wizz Air UK
|15,030
|0.31%
|United Kingdom
The Largest Airports in the Turkish Aviation Market by Seat Capacity
|S. No.
|Airport
|Average Monthly Seat Capacity
|% of Total Monthly Seat Capacity
|1
|Istanbul Airport (IST)
|2,066,137
|41.84%
|2
|Sabiha Gökçen International Airport (SAW)
|1,055,165
|21.37%
|3
|Ankara Esenboğa International Airport (ESB)
|341,138
|6.91%
|4
|Antalya Airport (AYT)
|296,627
|6.01%
|5
|Izmir Adnan Menderes Airport (ADB)
|244,420
|4.95%
|6
|Adana Airport (ADA)
|128,135
|2.60%
|7
|Trabzon Airport (TZX)
|73,022
|1.48%
|8
|Gaziantep Airport (GZT)
|70,187
|1.42%
|9
|Kayseri Airport (ASR)
|60,832
|1.23%
|10
|Diyarbakir Airport (DIY)
|53,546
|1.08%
Conclusion
As we examined the ten largest aviation markets, it becomes evident that the industry is still being affected by the pandemic-related complexities in most of the region. The challenges faced by the industry demand continuous improvement, one that goes beyond the strategy of an airline that defines success or setback.
In reviewing these markets, we’ve observed how regions like Japan, Europe, and North America grapple with unique challenges, each demanding a better response from the industry stakeholders. The slight decrement in domestic capacity in Japan, the economic uncertainties influencing European air travel, and the turbulence experienced in North America all highlight the aviation market’s need for adaptability.
However, amid these challenges, there’s a silver lining – the surge of low-cost carriers. This trend, observed across various markets, shows a shift in consumer preferences and an opportunity for low-cost carriers.
The success stories of these carriers, founded on their flexible business models and adaptability, offer valuable lessons for the broader industry.
Summary Table of the Largest Aviation Markets
|Rank
|The US
|China
|India
|Japan
|The UK
|Spain
|Brazil
|Indonesia
|Germany
|Turkiye
|1
|The US
|4%
|-84%
|25%
|-13%
|2%
|1%
|-9%
|no nonstop
|-1%
|69%
|2
|China
|-84%
|23%
|no nonstop
|-49%
|4%
|-9%
|no nonstop
|-53%
|-23%
|1%
|3
|India
|25%
|no Nonstop
|-4%
|-7%
|53%
|no nonstop
|no nonstop
|0%
|6%
|20%
|4
|Japan
|-13%
|-49%
|-7%
|-3%
|-21%
|no nonstop
|no nonstop
|-33%
|-32%
|77%
|5
|The UK
|2%
|4%
|53%
|-21%
|-7%
|7%
|-12%
|no nonstop
|-15%
|87%
|6
|Spain
|1%
|-9%
|no nonstop
|no nonstop
|7%
|8%
|-21%
|no nonstop
|-1%
|21%
|7
|Brazil
|-9%
|no nonstop
|no nonstop
|no nonstop
|-12%
|-21%
|-3%
|no nonstop
|-23%
|48%
|8
|Indonesia
|no nonstop
|-53%
|0%
|-33%
|no nonstop
|no nonstop
|no nonstop
|-26%
|no nonstop
|-1%
|9
|Germany
|-1%
|-23%
|6%
|-32%
|-15%
|-1%
|-23%
|no nonstop
|-47%
|18%
|10
|Turkiye
|69%
|1%
|20%
|77%
|87%
|21%
|48%
|-1%
|18%
|-6%
Feature Image: Salt Lake City E-Jets Tails | United Airlines and Delta Air Lines. Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways