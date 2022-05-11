ANA to Resume Airbus A380 Operations

DALLAS – On July 1, 2022, ANA (NH) will resume operations with its Airbus A380s on its flagship Tokyo, Honolulu route.

Dubbed ‘Flying Honu’, the airline’s three A380s and their distinct, colorful turtle liveries have become favorites of aviation enthusiasts and travelers alike.

The aircraft are fitted with 520 seats, including eight First Class Suites, 56 Business Class seats, and 78 Premium Economy seats. Additionally, NH offers 383 economy class seats, 60 of which are Couch seats.

Following its entry into service in May 2019, the aircraft became a temporary casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on travel and aviation.

The aircraft have undergone flights since then for maintenance purposes, and to keep the aircraft and its crew current.

JA381A, for example, has flown once per month since October in a flight pattern that took it south to Kyushu, north to Sendai, and then finally back to Tokyo.

The A380’s will operate from July 1, 2022 to October 29, 2022, twice a week on Fridays and Saturdays with flight numbers NH184 and NH183.

Photo: Airbus

Why the A380, ANA?

The story of NH’s A380s date back to 2011, when Skymark Airlines (BC) ordered four of the aircraft type. But the order was fraught with difficulties as the low-cost airline dealt with financial struggles.

Three years later, Airbus had assembled the first of the aircraft, with deliveries scheduled. Airbus lost confidence in the airline’s ability to pay for the aircraft, and subsequently cancelled the order.

As part of a restructuring agreement for BC, NH took on three Airbus A380s, becoming the final customer of the aircraft type. ANA took delivery of the aircraft in 2019, deploying them strictly on the Tokyo, Honolulu route.

At the time of delivery, Shinya Katanozaka, President and CEO of ANA Holdings Inc said, “We will commit all three of our Airbus A380 to the Tokyo Honolulu route with the goal of introducing a new level of luxury service to our passengers flying ANA on the number one resort route for Japanese travelers.”

Featured Image: Misael Ocasio Hernandez/Airways