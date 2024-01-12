ANA, ITA Airways Ink Codeshare Agreement
Japan's All Nippon Airways (NH) is the world's largest operator of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Photo: Nick Sheeder/Airways

DALLAS — ANA All Nippon Airways (NH) and ITA Airways (AZ), the Italian national carrier, have recently entered into a codeshare agreement to connect their networks.

This partnership, which will commence on January 24, aims to enhance connectivity between Rome Fiumicino Airport (FCO) and Tokyo Haneda Airport (HND), the respective hubs of the two airlines.

As with most codeshare agreements, NH and AZ passengers will be able to book a single ticket, check in at the departure airport, and collect their checked baggage at the final destination airport.

ANA will apply its code to AZ’s flights between Haneda and Rome, as well as on routes connecting FCO to Bologna, Venice, Turin, Florence, and Naples. In return, ITA Airways will add its code to six domestic Japanese destinations served by NH, namely Fukuoka, Hiroshima, Itami, Kansai, Okinawa, and Sapporo.

Strengthening Italo-Nippon Ties

The primary objective of this codeshare partnership is to strengthen economic and commercial ties between Italy and Japan while providing travelers with expanded travel options. By connecting their networks, NH and AZ aim to facilitate seamless travel experiences for passengers flying between the two countries.

The codeshare flights will be available for sale through the airlines’ websites, reservation systems, and travel agencies starting from January 17 Passengers can easily access and book these codeshare flights through the airlines’ official websites.

