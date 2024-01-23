ANA All Nippon Airways Expands Its European Network
ANA All Nippon Airways Expands Its European Network

ANA JA765A Boeing 777-300(ER). Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways

DALLAS — Today, ANA All Nippon Airways (NH) announced an expansion of its flight network to European destinations. Starting on July 1, 2024, the airline will resume daily flights to and from Paris (CDG) and Munich (MUC). Additionally, starting in August 2024, NH will resume flights to and from Vienna (VIE).

Notably, the Japanese carrier has also confirmed the introduction of new winter routes from Tokyo Haneda Airport (HND) to Milan Malpensa Airport (MXP), Stockholm Arlanda Airport (ARN), and Istanbul Airport (IST). From winter 2024 to March 2025, NH will offer non-stop connections between Tokyo and nine European cities, including Milan, London, Paris, Munich, Frankfurt, Brussels, Stockholm, Istanbul, and Vienna.

ANA’s Boeing 777-200ER taxiing in Tokyo Haneda with ANA’s Boeing 787-8 landing in the background. Photo: Simone Chellini/Airways

Codeshare Flights

On January 12, the Japanese airline announced a new partnership with the Italian carrier, ITA Airways (AZ). The agreement will go into effect on January 24.

ITA already operates a daily flight to HND using its Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft. This agreement will allow AZ to resume the nonstop flights between Milan and Tokyo—Alitalia previously served this route using an Airbus A330-200.

Additionally, AZ will expand its network by including five domestic connections to Japanese cities. Meanwhile, NH will benefit from this partnership by extending its reach beyond domestic destinations in Italy. Along with cities like Florence, Bologna, and Venice, NH will now include its code on the HND-FCO route.

EI-IFE ITA Airways Airbus A350-941 A359 JFK KJFK. Photo: Francesco Cecchetti/Airways. 48 / 25,000. Photo: Francesco Cecchetti/Airways
EI-IFE ITA Airways Airbus A350-941 A359 JFK. Photo: Francesco Cecchetti/Airways. 48 / 25,000. Photo: Francesco Cecchetti/Airways

Featured Image: ANA JA765A Boeing 777-300ER. Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways

ANA, ITA Airways Ink Codeshare Agreement

