ANA Shops for Boeing 737 MAX Jets

DALLAS – It’s been about Airbus the past few weeks, with orders pouring into their books. Although overshadowed, Boeing has just received an order for 30 737 MAX jets alongside some modifications to an existing order, both for the Japanese carrier ANA (NH).

“The announcement reflects ANA HD’s plan to further expand its cargo business through securing large freighters and to replace the domestic fleet’s smaller planes with more fuel-efficient aircraft that will serve as the foundation for future growth,” the airline states.

NH Boeing 737-881 (JA77AN) was delivered new to the airline in July 2014. Photo: Misael Ocasio Hernandez/Airways

A Boost for Boeing

The ANA Group has inked a deal to purchase 30 Boeing 737-8 aircraft (20 confirmed with ten options). The first jets will join the fleet from 2025 onwards. The incoming 737-8 will replace the current 737-800 in ANA’s fleet. These predominantly fly domestic routes, most based out of Tokyo Haneda (HND). The present 737-800NG fleet size at NH stands at 39.

“As the latest model in the Boeing 737 series, the Boeing 737 MAX family is equipped with next-generation engines with improved fuel efficiency. Its cutting-edge winglets (Advanced Technology Winglets) are expected to reduce fuel consumption by approximately 15% compared to the existing Boeing 737 NG model. The new aircraft… will offer a more spacious and comfortable cabin with less noise than the existing model,” the airline added.

The Boeing 777-8F. Photo: Boeing

Boeing 777X Order Update

ANA has also made a slight change to its 777X orders. The carrier has an order for 20 777-9s. It will now convert two of these into the 777-8F, due to arrive from 2028 onwards.

ANA says: “The Boeing 777-8F is a state-of-the-art freighter that has the largest cargo capacity of any twin-engine aircraft, and has reduced CO2 emissions and operational costs that uses less fuel per ton.”

ANA/Boeing Order agreement. Photo: ANA.

Featured Image: The new airframes will be used to replace NH’s older 737-800 aircraft. Photo: Kochan Kleps/Airways