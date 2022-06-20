Amsterdam Schiphol Downsizes Passenger Cap
Airports

Amsterdam Schiphol Downsizes Passenger Cap

DALLAS – In a potential setback for passengers flying from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport (AMS) this summer, the airport operator has reduced the number of passengers allowed to use the Schiphol hub.

For July, Schiphol has set a limit of 67,500 passengers per day, rising to 72,500 in August, according to the airport. The move is similar to what London Gatwick Airport (LGW) did last week, capping summer flights to avoid last-minute cancellations amid the airport chaos.

A recent review of staffing levels concluded that if left unchecked, the airport will see an average of 13,500 too many passengers next month, according to Business Traveller. During the month of August, demand is also expected to exceed capacity. The airport is expected to encourage airlines to adjust flights with lower projected load factors so that fewer passengers are inconvenienced.

All the airport’s 6 runways are viewed from an airplane taking off at dawn. Photo: By Adenosine Triphosphate – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0

Long Lines

A shortage of security personnel has resulted in fewer security checkpoints being made available. At Schiphol this morning, lines of passengers that were departing on flights within the Schengen zone within Europe snaked back far into the check-in hall.

Provision of security screening at the airport is contracted to private firm CTSN, which is the Dutch subsidiary of security services provider ICTS Europe. In recent years, considerable investment has been made in hardware upgrades, with the airport being one of the first in the world to use 3D scanning technology.

This eliminates the need for passengers to remove bulky electronics and liquids for separate screening, which accelerates the passage through the terminal.

Featured image: Amsterdam Schiphol Airport

Tags:

Share This Post:

author
Aviation author and commercial pilot based in the UK, with close to twenty years in the industry.

Like this story? Here are some others that might be of interest.

Airports, Industry

Baggage Debacle: London Heathrow Asks Airlines to Cut

June 20, 2022
Airports, Bombardier

The Last De Havilland Aircraft out of Downsview

June 18, 2022
Airports, Industry

London Gatwick Airport Caps Summer Flights

June 17, 2022
Airports

Terminal 4 Reopens at London Heathrow Airport

June 15, 2022
Airports

Swiss Airspace Reopens after Air Traffic Control Glitch

June 15, 2022

You cannot copy content of this page

X